West’s Bork tabbed Bee’s top male athlete

Sports — football, basketball. Accomplishments — Football: Carnes was a four-year letterwinner for the Heat, leading them to a mythical state title as a senior in 8-Man football. Carnes was the quarterback and safety for the Heat. As a sophomore, he had 34 tackles in seven games. As a junior, he took over as signal caller, completing 21 of 59 passes for 320 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 296 yards on 67 carries. On defense, he was in on 40 tackles. Carnes was at his best his senior year, leading the Heat to an undefeated season in their first year of 8-Man football. In five games, Carnes completed 13-of-27 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 643 yards on 88 carries and scored 10 touchdowns. He was the leading rusher on a West Central team which rushed for 1,807 yards and averaged 55 points per game. Carnes led the Heat in tackles with 55 and also had three sacks for a Heat team which allowed just 14 points per game. Carnes led the Heat to a victory over defending state champion Polo, handing Polo its first loss in three years of 8-Man football. The season was cut short when two games were cancelled due to COVID-19. Basketball: Carnes was a two-year leatterman, playing as a freshman and sophomore.