West Seneca, NY

West’s Bork tabbed Bee’s top male athlete

westsenecabee.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe power of positive thinking was on full display a few months ago as West Seneca West’s Brian Bork willed himself to achieve the goals he set heading into the tennis season: be both the ECIC and Section VI individual champion. Neither feat had been accomplished by a boys tennis player on either side of the district, but if anyone […]

www.westsenecabee.com

Sports — football, basketball. Accomplishments — Football: Carnes was a four-year letterwinner for the Heat, leading them to a mythical state title as a senior in 8-Man football. Carnes was the quarterback and safety for the Heat. As a sophomore, he had 34 tackles in seven games. As a junior, he took over as signal caller, completing 21 of 59 passes for 320 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 296 yards on 67 carries. On defense, he was in on 40 tackles. Carnes was at his best his senior year, leading the Heat to an undefeated season in their first year of 8-Man football. In five games, Carnes completed 13-of-27 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 643 yards on 88 carries and scored 10 touchdowns. He was the leading rusher on a West Central team which rushed for 1,807 yards and averaged 55 points per game. Carnes led the Heat in tackles with 55 and also had three sacks for a Heat team which allowed just 14 points per game. Carnes led the Heat to a victory over defending state champion Polo, handing Polo its first loss in three years of 8-Man football. The season was cut short when two games were cancelled due to COVID-19. Basketball: Carnes was a two-year leatterman, playing as a freshman and sophomore.
Chrissy Luccini couldn’t help but cry. Her youngest son, Alex, wrapped up his final high school baseball game on June 28 in Hopedale’s 9-6 loss to Tahanto in the Division 4 Central finals. “It was a really emotional time,” Luccini said. Shortly after the final out was recorded, Luccini and...
MAPLE CITY — There aren’t too many 6-foot-4, 205-pound sprinters in the state of Michigan. Glen Lake’s Finn Hogan knows that just by looking at photos of the starting line at the state track meet — and even football coaches at Central Michigan University laughed when Hogan told them what events he was competing in.
Most people don't want to be called "freaks," but in the sports world, it's a good thing. "Freak" still means "different" but different as in physically or athletically elite. It's a word reserved for the most amazing combinations of strength, size and speed among college football players, an already elite group of athletes to begin with.
For the first time in the school’s history, Gray Stone Day has a new athletic director. Scott Wolfe, a teacher and coach with 27 years of experience, takes over for the school’s original athletic director, Jeff Morris. “We were headed for a bit of administrative transition here,” Wolfe said, adding...
Gymnastics Unlimited in West Seneca is celebrating 45 years of business. June Hass and her husband Steve started Gymnastics Unlimited in 1975, thanks to June’s unrelenting love for the sport. “When I was young, my mother was unable to afford gymnastics lessons for me,” said June. “...so I ended up teaching myself on my own. It was just something I […]
It’s go-time this week. With the return of high school football this week after COVID-19 pushed the 2019 fall season into the spring with a reduced schedule, The Bee helps get the momentum going with a Bee Best Poll: The top area high school senior player. The Bee on Aug. 11 ran the Bee Best 100, the top 100 players to look for in 2021, regardless of grade.

