What does funding a marketing board to get more women to embrace trucking as a career, establishing a miles traveled tax on the nation, and funding study groups and boards for various river and trail management agencies all have in common? Two things: they are all part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and they have nothing to do with infrastructure. The bipartisan infrastructure bill that recently passed the Senate has little to do with funding traditional infrastructure, and a lot to do with funding a wish list of progressive policies and climate programs, along with a grab-bag of special interest pork projects meant to encourage some Republican buy in to the plan. In today’s podcast Isabelle Morales of Americans for Tax Reform discusses Ten of the hundreds of perplexing items added to the infrastructure bill, in today's podcast.