Elections

Bee Heard

By Bee Group Newspapers
westsenecabee.com
 4 days ago

The supervisor and councilmen are considering term limits for town government. I think that is a great idea, and I think The Bee should take a poll on this topic. There is a bridge on Harlem Road that crosses Indian Church Road. Is anyone planning to get rid of the weeds that are on the sidewalk, so people can walk […]

www.westsenecabee.com

Comments / 0

#Church Road
Comments / 0

