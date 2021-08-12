From Vinyl To MP3: 50 Classic Celtic Songs That Shaped The Thistle & Shamrock, Part 2

Back in the good old days, Tamagotchis ruled and jelly shoes were the height of sophistication… even though your feet were a pool of sweat in 3.2 seconds. We traded Hit Clips, slap bracelets and scrunchies at sleepovers, featuring Spice Girls karaoke (which Spice Girl were you??), a magic 8-ball and those obnoxiously orange Nickelodeon VHS tapes. In the days of yesteryear, we’d carefully scribe the lyrics to “MMMBop” in our Trapper Keeper, with a sparkly neon gel pen that we absolutely could not read 10 minutes later. Ah, yes… the ubiquitous screech of dial-up Internet. Then logging in to AIM and discovering your is crush online. Before you can come up with a witty one-liner, mom picks up the phone and totally wrecks your Internet connection. It was a simpler time. Cell phones resembled bricks and the only kind of trolling was the plastic type with wild neon hair. The 90s were unforgettable. And, if you ask any 90s kid, 90s music kinda still rules.