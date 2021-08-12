Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wood-ridge, NJ

Relive ’50s Cocktail Culture at The Concourse Club in Wood-Ridge

By Maggie Leenas
New Jersey Monthly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by the cocktail culture of the 1950s, The Concourse Club opened in early August, serving chic cocktails and small bites. It is located above the Marriott Element by Westin of New York Hotel and overlooks the runways of Teterboro Airport. Signature cocktails include the Be Cool Hunny Bunny, made with gin, Strega, lemon, green tea and honey, and the Summer Blues, a combination of vodka, Aquavit, Blueberry Coriander, lemon and Mediterranean Tonic. Aside from drinks, The Concourse Club offers dishes such as Wild Mushroom Tacos, Korean-Style Skirt Steak, Lobster Bao Buns and more. Open Thursday, 5–11 pm; Friday to Saturday, 5 pm–midnight.

njmonthly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wood-ridge, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Vodka#Falafel#Gin#Food Drink#The Concourse Club#New York Hotel#The Summer Blues#Korean#German#American Dream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy