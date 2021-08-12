Cancel
What Are Antioxidants, and How Do You Incorporate Them into Your Diet?

By Sarah Turner R.D., L.D.N.
bicycling.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntioxidants—we’ve all heard the word, and we know they’re good for us, but if you’re still not quite sure what exactly they are, you’re far from alone. As it turns out, studies have revealed that people who eat plenty of antioxidant-rich foods have reduced risk for disease, increased life expectancy, and the potential for faster miles. Antioxidants can give your body the extra help it needs to step into each new workout more refreshed and recovered.

