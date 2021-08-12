Letter to the editor: NorthWestern Energy ignoring climate code red alert
Yesterday the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change publicized an alarming report entitled “Code Red for Humanity,” written by hundreds of scientists in 195 different countries. It concludes that whatever we do, we’ll still have to endure some effects of earth’s warming for years. The good news is that if we act quickly and boldly this decade, we can stabilize the climate and avoid even worse heat waves, fires, unhealthy and ugly smoke, closed trout streams, drought, floods, rising seas, and more frequent and destructive hurricanes.missoulian.com
