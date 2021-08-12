Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Letter to the editor: NorthWestern Energy ignoring climate code red alert

Missoulian
 4 days ago

Yesterday the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change publicized an alarming report entitled “Code Red for Humanity,” written by hundreds of scientists in 195 different countries. It concludes that whatever we do, we’ll still have to endure some effects of earth’s warming for years. The good news is that if we act quickly and boldly this decade, we can stabilize the climate and avoid even worse heat waves, fires, unhealthy and ugly smoke, closed trout streams, drought, floods, rising seas, and more frequent and destructive hurricanes.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwestern Energy#Red Alert#Climate#Drought#Hurricanes#Northwestern Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Environmentglobalvoices.org

Code Red: climate crisis is inflaming extreme weather disasters

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) recent report declaration that we are facing a ‘code red for humanity’ should be no surprise. Millions have suffered during extreme weather events in recent years, and many have speculated about possible links between global warming and the annual increase in natural disasters.
Environmentncadvertiser.com

Letter: Latest climate report must stir greater action

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“Global warming ‘code red’ issued,” Aug. 10) will be in the news cycle for a few days. People will have conversations with friends and neighbors. After a few days, the talk may subside. We have seen this scenario before. But,...
Seattle Times

Climate Change: Shorter time frame

Re: “No time for half measures in climate change fight” [Aug. 13, Opinion]:. The need to decelerate climate change is urgent and dire with an increasingly shorter timeline. The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports that humans have deeply damaged the planet. Policymakers must put a price on the root causes of climate change, the greenhouse gases we produce — primarily carbon and methane.
ScienceClinton Herald

Letter to the editor: Climate scientists try to save the world

“How can humankind be so arrogant, so wrong, and so selfabsorbed to think that the people on this planet can change the weather, the climate…” and so on. So Iola Lee McCutcheon, in the Aug 14 Herald, begins an attempt to save scientists and others from a miserable future implied by the Biblical Apocalypse. I think the attempt is sincere and hope people working against climate change will not resent or ridicule it.
EnvironmentPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Tackling climate change with maturity

Climate change is as inevitable as the sunrise. Political factions threatening climate change legislation are very narrow-minded. They advocate for the poor. Fine, the poor will be well fed but also the first to suffer from extreme weather events. Unlimited food stamps will be of no use then. The progressives...
Rantoul, ILThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Bennett must back energy bill

An old song from “Sesame Street” goes, “Oh, everyone makes mistakes, oh, yes they do. ... Everyone makes mistakes, so why can’t you?”. Rantoul has made the mistake of investing its citizens’ money in a coal-fired power plant, Prairie State, that has had huge cost overruns that were passed on to its customers.
EnvironmentWMTW

“Code Red” Warning About The Future of Climate Change

Hundreds of climate scientists are sounding the alarm bell with a new landmark report on climate change. According to the report released by the U.N., heat waves, wildfires, flooding, and droughts are all ramping up. Scientists also say governments need to act fast. Dr. Jessica Tierney, an associate professor at the University of Arizona, is a lead author of that report and studies paleo-climatology, the study of past climates. Soledad talks to her about what we could be facing in the near future.
Environmentwvgazettemail.com

Guest editorial: When will U.S. heed warnings on climate?

This editorial originally appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and was distributed by the Associated Press. How many times must the world’s scientific community warn that climate catastrophe is coming before the world’s governments and citizens listen? A new United Nations report paints the most dire picture yet, predicting that the recent years’ unprecedented increases in global average temperature — and resulting intensification of hurricanes, droughts, wildfires and rising sea levels — are edging toward the point where the climate damage will become irreversible. In America and around the globe, it’s time to stop debating with those who ignore ominous facts and take action to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: Book reading recommended before writing climate change stories

Today’s discussion on the issues of climate change is fraught with much misinformation and inappropriate conclusions. Long-term climate is more often confused with short-term variable weather. Much in the media today on the climate issue is a preponderance of biased reporting conflating weather with long-term climate changes, which I believe is a combination of science ignorance and the need to sell news that frightens rather than helps people to understand science.
EnvironmentABC 4

IN FOCUS Discussion: Climate change – Code Red

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4/Associated Press) – Earlier this week, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (a United Nations working group) issued a report last released in 2013 that said, “climate change is code red for humanity” and that it is “clearly human-caused.” Authors said the planet is getting so hot that in about 10 years, temperatures will surpass a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

What does the alarming new climate report mean for Iowa?

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its sixth state-of-the-science report this week, and it should be alarming for Iowa, the nation, and the world. Climate change is powerfully upon us with heat waves, ice melts and extreme events occurring much more frequently and intensely than originally projected. In California, Greece and Turkey, […] The post What does the alarming new climate report mean for Iowa? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EnvironmentParkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Corner: Corporate disinformation

On Aug. 9, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body that assesses the science related to climate change, issued its most recent and most comprehensive assessment report with the opening sentence, “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.” The fact that our planet is warming due to human activity is “settled” science just as much as gravity exists and vaccinations prevent communicable diseases. Although the IPCC report says we are not yet doomed, it makes it clear we must change the path we are on before it’s too late. The report also warns that the consequences of this climate crisis will reshape life on Earth in the coming decades even if fossil fuel emissions are curbed. In a July Climate Corner article titled “Warning Signs,” Aaron Dunbar dramatically described the urgency of the climate crisis.
Environmentgentside.co.uk

Climate Change Report a ‘Code Red For Humanity’

The groundbreaking report carried out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned that extreme weather events associated with global warming such as droughts, wildfires, flooding and intense heatwaves will soon reach new levels, as the key temperature limit could be broken in just a decade. This year’s...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Scientists issue a climate code red

A landmark UN climate report has warned that global heating is irreversible and issued its starkest warning that, unless meaningful action is taken to reduce emissions, the world is on course for catastrophic warming. The sixth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, which was published on Monday, says temperatures are likely to rise by more than 1.5C, bringing widespread extreme weather.
Energy Industrythejournal-news.net

Letter To The Editor: Time To Close Prairie State Energy Campus

The August issue of Illinois Country Living asks readers “use your voice” to delay closure of Prairie State Energy Campus (PSEC) coal plant, Illinois biggest carbon emitter. The reasons given are not correct and are based on invalid assumptions. Around 2007, communities in the Midwest seemed convinced that coal-fired PSEC...
AgricultureMissoulian

Online-only letter to the editor: Central American climate and human migration

On the U.S. government National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website, one can bring up a current climate map of Central America, which should interest anyone concerned about illegal entry across the U.S. Southern Border. It seems that perhaps about 50% of the labor force in Guatemala, and 25% of Nicaraguans, are in agriculture (Montana is 17%).

Comments / 0

Community Policy