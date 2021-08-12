Letter to the editor: NorthWestern Energy ignoring climate code red alert

On Aug. 9, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body that assesses the science related to climate change, issued its most recent and most comprehensive assessment report with the opening sentence, “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.” The fact that our planet is warming due to human activity is “settled” science just as much as gravity exists and vaccinations prevent communicable diseases. Although the IPCC report says we are not yet doomed, it makes it clear we must change the path we are on before it’s too late. The report also warns that the consequences of this climate crisis will reshape life on Earth in the coming decades even if fossil fuel emissions are curbed. In a July Climate Corner article titled “Warning Signs,” Aaron Dunbar dramatically described the urgency of the climate crisis.