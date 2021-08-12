The 12 best details on Lamborghini's wild Huracán STO

The stickers. You don’t have to have them. But you’ll be on the Lamborghini configurator, add them as a test, and then decide you can’t be without them. They’d look daft on a McLaren, but a Lambo is more extrovert, so roll with it. And the £4,140 bill. Which pales into insignificance since you’ll have already ticked the £14,850 shiny carbon exterior pack. Oh, and these are pre-VAT prices, by the way. Lambo has clearly been taking lessons from Ferrari and McLaren about what you can get away with charging. It would be silly to suggest that one of the reasons that makes race replica supercars such good business is that you can charge so heavily for the options. If only it wasn’t true. The Grigio Titans paint? That’s £11,250. Throw in the VAT on all this and you’re already £36,288 in. A figure that’s also known as a ‘GR Yaris’.