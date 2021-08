The U.S. Congress has an opportunity this summer to seize an unprecedented, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to “build back better” from the pandemic. Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and our Colorado delegation in the House of Representatives should all vote yes on and champion an infrastructure bill and budget reconciliation bill that center investments in a national clean energy economy while also battling climate change and ending environmental injustice. Together, these two bills are the jolt needed to jump-start Colorado and our nation into a new, post-pandemic economy.