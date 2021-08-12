Cancel
UPDATE 1-Pushed for refreshed mandates, Malaysia's state-linked funds to increase sustainable investments

(Recasts top, adds details and comments from other funds)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Top state-linked funds in Malaysia vowed on Thursday to increase sustainable investments in their portfolios, as they implement refreshed mandates under a new government initiative that comes amid growing concerns over environmental damage and labour abuse at portfolio companies.

The funds, including sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd and institutional investor Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), are fine-tuning their mandates to focus on investments that can create more impactful economic and social benefits and have more of a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas as well.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin launched on Thursday a three-year initiative under which six government-linked investment companies will begin to execute refreshed mandates.

The Finance Ministry in a statement said the initiative would strengthen social safeguards and the companies’ fiscal resilience, as well as create stable returns to the people.

“These are necessary not only to keep up with the continuously changing investment landscape, but also to ensure that we embrace the concept of ESG in the investment decisions of our national assets,” Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

Several Malaysian companies have come under scrutiny over their ESG practices, with glove maker Top Glove Corp and palm oil producers FGV Holdings and Sime Darby Plantation facing import bans from the U.S. Customs since last year.

The European Union has also been looking into several items of legislation on deforestation and sustainable food systems that could restrict the use of palm oil in food and fuel.

Khazanah said it aims to raise its high-impact and commercially viable investments over the next five years through a 6 billion ringgit ($1.4 billion) internal fund to help build up the nation’s economic competitiveness and resilience.

It said in a statement that the allocation will be funded through profits and capital returned from commercial investments while it continues with its divestment and portfolio rebalancing strategy.

Khazanah said it will pursue greater accountability in its development investing by including clear development-specific target outcomes aside from existing financial targets.

“The development target outcomes will be linked to forward-looking national agendas and aspirations, and will include targets such as improvements to household income, creation of high-value employment and other socioeconomic target outcomes,” it said.

PNB said in its statement it will be “devoting substantial resources on ESG to transition our investment portfolio towards sustainable business models and practices”.

Separately, pension fund Employees Provident Fund (EPF) said it supported plans for green investing funds, and was exploring measures to enhance coverage and adequacy of social protection to protect Malaysians and enable them to afford a good standard of living. ($1 = 4.2310 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Muhyiddin Yassin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Decisions#Investment Companies#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Pnb#The Finance Ministry#Esg#Top Glove Corp#Fgv Holdings#Sime Darby Plantation#The U S Customs#The European Union#Malaysians
