Way of Producing High-yield, High-purity RNA May Aid CF Treatment

By Marta Figueiredo PhD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst have developed a new method of RNA production that leads to higher yields and purity of RNA molecules, likely making it more cost-effective than current approaches. Their work may be of importance to the production of RNA-based therapies for cystic fibrosis (CF)...

#Messenger Rna#Purity#Rna Polymerase#Rna#Cftr#Mba#Umass Amherst
