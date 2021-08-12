An oddly dramatic tweet by the Cowboys about Dak Prescott getting a MRI had fans freaking out

If you ever start off telling someone something like, “It’s no big deal, and you shouldn’t worry. But …” it’s more than likely the person hearing that news will worry.

And that’s basically how Dallas Cowboys fans reacted to a tweet and some news about Dak Prescott and the shoulder strain that’s kept him limited at camp recently, although he threw on Tuesday.

The news itself about the Cowboys quarterback is there’s a plan for Prescott to get another MRI on the shoulder, and maybe that’s for precautionary reasons to make sure he’s completely clear for a Week 1 matchup against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But the phrasing in the tweet about that news, which comes directly from a Cowboys staff writer? It’s what I said above: Worrisome!

You’d worry too if you saw this, right?

Some reaction

Gallery

NFL strength of schedule 2021: Who has easiest and hardest slates?