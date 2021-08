“Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?” - Mark 4:38. Here’s an honest question. I’m asking you for an honest answer. Have you ever felt like the disciples must have felt when they asked Jesus if he cared? Maybe you were afraid (as they were) when you asked. Perhaps you were disappointed. Surrounded by people who did not seem to care anything about you, did you wonder if even God cared about you? You could be in a similar situation right now. If you never have, as a citizen of a fallen world, you probably will be in such a circumstance some day. Let’s think about this for a little while.