Drag Entertainer Dixie Krystals on How Drag Fosters Community

There are only so many ways to find relief in the blazing heat of the summer sun. An apartment pool or the Cherry Creek reservoir alleviates Denver from being a complete desert, however those yearning for the scent of the sea breeze will find it sadly missing from the Mile High. Fortunately, even without the sights of the mosaic of blues in the ocean or the touch of toasted sand, the chefs of Denver provide the taste and smell to bring diners beachside for at least a little while. The variety will bring your palette to whichever vacation comes to mind, from docks in the upper northwest to the island of Japan. For anyone craving a taste of the sea, we’ve rounded up some of the best local seafood spots to help scratch that itch.