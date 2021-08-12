Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drag Entertainer Dixie Krystals on How Drag Fosters Community

By Abby Schirmacher
303magazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Colorado continues its progress returning to a sense of normalcy, the entertainment industry works to rebuild. This includes drag entertainment. John White, also known as Dixie Krystals, is the Events Director at The Center on Colfax as well as a longtime drag entertainer and performer. Throughout her career and especially after this past year, she strives to make a difference in the Colorado drag community.

303magazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Entertainers#Walt Disney World#Methodist#The Center On Colfax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Denver, CO303magazine.com

Stay Sober but Party Hard With Secret Dance Addiction

Secret Dance Addiction – the brainchild of husband and wife duo Mike and Amber Handby – has taken Denver by storm with a Waking Up The Summer Dance Party Series. The series, continuing throughout September, offers a new type of nightlife – free of alcohol and with a focus on wellness and mindfulness.
Musiccelebratingthesoaps.com

Nightbirde, America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Singer, Shares Heartbreaking News

Singer/songwriter Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, is best recognized for her appearance on the 16th season of America’s Got Talent. She earned a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell for performing her original song “It’s OK”. At the time of her appearance on AGT, she revealed that she was battling...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Crazy Story of How a Missourian Encountered 3 Dogmen in His Yard

Grab some marshmallows and gather around the campfire for a Missouri story of a man who encountered not one, but three "dogmen" in his yard. According to the description on the recent video share, this story comes from Chesterfield County, Missouri approximately 50 years ago. It begins with a man hearing dog-like sounds from a field nearby, but what he discovered was not simply a dog.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Cooldown Coming To Colorado As Fall-Like Storm Threatens Snow In Montana

DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually cool storm system will move into the Pacific Northwest this week with temperatures running several degrees below normal for this time of year. The cooler weather is expected to bring a little help to crews fighting some of the larger wildfires in the northwest part of the United States. The latest 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook released on Sunday from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center indicates below normal weather could impact a large part of the northern Rockies, including parts of northern Colorado and Utah. Some places in Montana will see highs only in the 40s and 50s...
Birmingham, ALBham Now

Rise n’ Drag Benefit Drag Show

Join AIDS Alabama and Haus of Cocx Productions for our first Rise n’ Drag Benefit Drag Brunch event on Saturday, August 14th at Black Market Bar & Grill in Five Points South! There will be plenty of entertainment from some of Birmingham’s most famous drag queens, delicious food, and mimosa drink specials. Doors open at 11am and the show begins at noon. You don’t want to miss this!
Entertainmentpbs.org

Jose Sarria: Legendary Drag Queen and Queer Activist

A legend of the San Francisco drag scene. Out and Latino, Sarria dedicated his life to fight for queer rights and even ran as the country's first known openly gay candidate for public office. An international drag charity that he helped found continues his legacy with legendary drag galas to this day.
Champaign, ILsmilepolitely.com

The Axe Bar is hosting a Sunday night drag show

This Sunday night on August 8th, The Axe Bar in Downtown Champaign will host a drag show in memory of Chester Street Bar. The show is called The Reunion, and it will start at 10 p.m. for those 21 and up. The cover for the event is $5. There will...
Lifestylefargounderground.com

Drekker Pre-Pride Drag Brunch

We’re beyond excited to be hosting our first Drag Brunch with our friends at FM Drag United! Brothers’ Table will be serving up killer plated brunch right before the show so you’re tummy’s are full and ready to party! Here’s are the deets you need to know:. Tickets are $35...
Denver, CO303magazine.com

Escape to the Ocean With These 7 Denver Seafood Spots

There are only so many ways to find relief in the blazing heat of the summer sun. An apartment pool or the Cherry Creek reservoir alleviates Denver from being a complete desert, however those yearning for the scent of the sea breeze will find it sadly missing from the Mile High. Fortunately, even without the sights of the mosaic of blues in the ocean or the touch of toasted sand, the chefs of Denver provide the taste and smell to bring diners beachside for at least a little while. The variety will bring your palette to whichever vacation comes to mind, from docks in the upper northwest to the island of Japan. For anyone craving a taste of the sea, we’ve rounded up some of the best local seafood spots to help scratch that itch.
Chicago, ILintomore.com

The “Drag Excellence” Phenomenon: From Chicago to Nashville and Beyond

When fan favorite drag queen Denali sent home her Chicago sister Kahmora Hall in an iconic lip sync to Crystal Waters’ “100% Pure Love,” she cemented herself as a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” legend. But it was her work off the show that took the world by storm and started a trend to uplift drag artists everywhere.
Music303magazine.com

J. Loryn Shows 90’s R&B Reigns Supreme On “Coolin'”

In the Central Colorado Music Community, there are a handful of artists making waves with their music in a Pop R&B space. Lovers of the genre can hear great innovation from artists like Kayla Marquee with her recent duo album release and can experience top-of-class work from artists like Kayla Rae. Emerging into these ranks is now J. Loryn, who instead of creating music that fits the contemporary mold, pays homage to the R&B that formed its modern state. She is making the case that there is still much to be learned from the classics and that the style continues to hold its own.
Politicsgoodmenproject.com

Can I Be a Drag Queen Safely in a Red State?

Dear Other Dad — Where is it a good idea to go drag queening? I live in a red state. When I first read your question, I wasn’t sure if you were serious. “Drag queening” (which makes it sound like a sparkly cousin to dry cleaning) isn’t really the common term for what you’re talking about — doing drag — and I wondered if it might be a joke question, of which I get a fair number. But the second half of your question about living in a red state makes me think that the language choice reflects that this subject may be new for you and that you don’t know many people who do drag.

Comments / 0

Community Policy