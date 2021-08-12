Drag Entertainer Dixie Krystals on How Drag Fosters Community
As Colorado continues its progress returning to a sense of normalcy, the entertainment industry works to rebuild. This includes drag entertainment. John White, also known as Dixie Krystals, is the Events Director at The Center on Colfax as well as a longtime drag entertainer and performer. Throughout her career and especially after this past year, she strives to make a difference in the Colorado drag community.303magazine.com
Comments / 0