Microplastics Can Accumulate and Transport Harmful Metals in the Environment

By Miguel Brown
natureworldnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study found that microplastics could transport metals in the environment with great accumulation, the same manner it transports environmental organic pollutants. In the present, little is known about the interactions between floating microplastic particles and dissolved metals, but it is given that microplastics are toxic and can accumulate, transport, and release organic pollutants.

