JVSD maintains mask optional policy
Juniata Valley School District (JVSD) board members approved their Health and Safety Plan for the first day of school at their regular monthly meeting. The updated plan will maintain optional masking in all district buildings, but will require masking on buses — as required by a federal mandate. Indoor masking was optional according to the district’s most recent Health and Safety Plan, but this final approval will be the definitive plan when students return on August 25.www.huntingdondailynews.com
Comments / 0