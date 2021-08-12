Cancel
Technology

UK Regtech Shield Introduces Alert Transparency Capabilities by Leveraging AI, NLP

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs regulatory authorities throughout the world aim to define and understand AI’s growing role within financial institutions and AI-powered Fintech companies struggle to provide “true” transparency due to their proprietary “black box” solutions, Alert Transparency offers key insights into “why an alert was triggered so financial organizations can detect possible market manipulations, which has been particularly prevalent in today’s new hybrid work from home environment.”

#Nlp#Uk#Ai#Fintech
