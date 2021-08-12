Cancel
China Automotive Systems Shares Increase Over 7% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) increased by over 7% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) – a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China – increased by over 7% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company’s unaudited financial results for the second quarter and 6 months ended June 30, 2021.

