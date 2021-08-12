Magic Software Increases Over 9% Pre-Market: Why It Happened
The shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) increased by over 9% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) – a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions – increased by over 9% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company’s announcing its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2021.pulse2.com
