Magic Software Increases Over 9% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

Brokerages predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Aterian posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,140%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.