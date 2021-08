Reinventing the wheel only ever ends one way. Back in the 1940s, the U.S. military was looking for a way to operate heavy bombers without building heavily reinforced runways. Its solution came, of course, from other heavy vehicles built to travel less-than-ideal terrain: tanks. Tank treads can handle anything from slick ice to thick mud, and the military thought they would surely work just as well on aircraft. As the military came to discover, however, what works on a Sherman doesn't necessarily work on a Superfortress, and if anything, it can just make the plane worse.