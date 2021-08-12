Cancel
Tunnelling machine to go to work beneath Belfast streets

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has unveiled a tunnelling machine to be used as part of a £7m flood alleviation scheme in south Belfast. Local schools took part in an art competition to help name the machine. The competition was won by Rory, a primary seven pupil at Downey House...

