Beauty companies have started reporting sales for the period ended June 30, one year after the COVID-19 pandemic and retail closures caused sharp decreases for many. For most beauty businesses, sales have improved significantly over 2020 — and for some, they've also jumped beyond 2019 levels. Here is a breakdown of beauty earnings so far for the latest quarter. Beiersdorf AG Beiersdorf saw sales jump 12.3 percent in the six months ended June 30, to 3.87 billion euros, with an earnings margin of 15.3 percent. The company...