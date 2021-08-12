Dating & New York (2021 movie) trailer, release date
Dating & New York (aka Dating in New York) tells the story of Wendy (Francesca Reale) and Milo (Jaboukie Young-White), who are both jaded about their love lives but are thrown together at what might be the worst, most complicated time for romance in their lives. In spite of their reluctance, the remarkable magic of New York City and a few profound text messages just might be the transformative force they need to find love. Startattle.com – Dating & New York 2021.www.startattle.com
