New York City, NY

Dating & New York (2021 movie) trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
startattle.com
 4 days ago

Dating & New York (aka Dating in New York) tells the story of Wendy (Francesca Reale) and Milo (Jaboukie Young-White), who are both jaded about their love lives but are thrown together at what might be the worst, most complicated time for romance in their lives. In spite of their reluctance, the remarkable magic of New York City and a few profound text messages just might be the transformative force they need to find love.

www.startattle.com

Dating & New York Trailer: Normalize Falling Hopelessly in Love as Friends

Ten years since Friends With Benefits, millennials are still trying to come up with reasons not to fall in love. The economy is not getting any better! Dating & New York, a new movie by writer-director Jonah Feingold, tackles the age-old question "What if we fooled around a little bit as friends?" from the perspective of two hopeless singles Milo (Jaboukie Young-White) and Wendy (Francesca Reale). "One more thing: the words 'I love you' cannot be used in an affectionate way," Wendy proposes her "best friends with benefits" contract matter-of-factly, like there's a Canva preset for these sorts of things. Milo loses sight of the plot immediately: "Yeah, ew," he convinces no one. "Whenever two people start sleeping together, it gets complicated," Catherine Cohen's Jessie calls them out. Co-starring Brian Muller and Jerry Ferrara, Dating & New York (no relation to Sex & the City) premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and hits theaters September 10. Free date idea ;)
We Need to Do Something (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

A family on the verge of self-destruction finds themselves isolated in their bathroom during a tornado warning. Startattle.com – We Need to Do Something 2021. Production : Atlas Industries / Spin a Black Yarn / A Bigger Boat / Hantz Motion Pictures. Distributor : IFC Midnight. We Need to Do...
Together (2021 movie) trailer, release date, James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan

Together is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive – together. This funny and heartbreaking story shows two partners who are forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Startattle.com – Together 2021. This British...
Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021 movie) trailer, release date

It’s the summer of 1982 on Long Island. JJ is working for his dad, when he falls for Debbie. Frankie reconnects with a long lost love. But as temperatures cool, so do their relationships, leaving the young men to accept summer is ending. Startattle.com – Summer Days, Summer Nights 2021.
Wild Indian (2021 movie) trailer, release date

Two men learn to confront a traumatic secret they share involving the savage murder of a schoolmate. Startattle.com – Wild Indian 2021. Director : Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. Production : 30WEST / BoulderLight Pictures / Cinereach / Grey Hour Production Services / Logical Pictures / MM2 Entertainment / Pureplay Entertainment / Thunderbird Films.
Double Walker (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

She was given two choices: live one more day as a human, or live forever as a ghost. She chose the latter. Startattle.com – Double Walker 2021. November 12, 2021 : USA (limited) Double Walker cast. Sylvie Mix as Ghost. Justin Rose as Brian. Quinn Armstrong as Father. Jacob Rice...
‘Stranger Things’ releases new teaser trailer and confirms release date

Netflix has finally confirmed that the new season of Stranger Things will drop in 2022 after production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also released a short teaser trailer to celebrate the long-awaited return of the sci-fi series. The visual combines footage of previous seasons with clips of...
Worth (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci

Following the horrific 9/11 (2001) attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, the US Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Ken Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Tasked with allocating financial resources to the victims of the attacks, Feinberg and his firm’s head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the daunting task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, he learns a lesson in empathy and his cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy. Startattle.com – What is Life Worth movie.
Spider-Man 3 Trailer Release Date Gets New Update

People have been waiting for the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer for a long time and the long delay is making everyone worry. After all, the third Spider-Man film is due to hit theaters in four months but we have yet to see any footage. At one point, fans have...
5 Shows to Watch If You Like 'Virgin River'

Virgin River season 3 recently dropped on Netflix worldwide and the romantic drama has been holding on tight to its spot in the Netflix Top 10. At the moment, there has been no news on Virgin River season 4 but things are looking good for the show's future, considering the huge cliffhanger ending and its massive fanbase. In the meantime, here are five shows to watch if you like Virgin River.
Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
HBO Cancels High-Profile Show After Star Suddenly Exits

HBO suddenly canceled The Days of Abandonment after Oscar-winner Natalie Portman left the project. The Days of Abandonment was set to be a made-for-TV film based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elana Ferrante with Maggie Betts writing and directing. It was so close to coming to fruition that it had already received a $3.4 million grant from officials in Sydney, Australia to start filming there.
Virgin River Season 4 Shocker: Look Who's Coming Back!

Virgin River concluded its third season with a funeral. But the person in the coffin is not done with the show yet. Lynda Boyd, who plays Lilly on the Netflix drama, has announced her character will be back for Virgin River Season 4. "When I did have that chat that...
Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix is adding six new releases this Wednesday that subscribers will want to check out. A trio of original TV series drop today, along with the latest season of a smash-hit network show. Not to mention a couple of fresh movies. Before we get onto those, though, users should also be aware that this is your last chance to catch The Croods, Hurricane (Mission of Honor) and Jeopardy! before they disappear tomorrow.
Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
Peter Rosalita AGT 2021 Quarterfinals “I Have Nothing” Whitney Houston, Season 16

10-year-old singer Peter Rosalita sings an amazing rendition of “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2021 Season 16 Quarterfinals. Peter Rosalita AGT Quarterfinals. Contestant: Peter Rosalita. Age: 10. Hometown: Philippines. Act: Singer. Song: “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. Result: TBA. Peter Rosalita AGT 2021...
A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.

