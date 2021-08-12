Road Trip to Adventure: Everton Falls Preserve

From the parking area, there is a short trail through northern hardwood and conifer forests where you can enjoy a picnic lunch at the shoreline along the river. If you are looking to spend time padding, there is a boat access site across from the Everton Falls Preserve parking lot, which provides nine miles of flat-water paddling. For a weekend trip, book reservations at Meacham Lake Campground & Day Use Area and for other local amenities, visit the towns of Saint Regis Falls, Paul Smiths, or Saranac Lake.