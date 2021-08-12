The Cardinal Countdown: 25 Days Until Kickoff

Hometown: Louisville, KY (Product of Ballard High School) Thoughts: Minkins was a nice get last year for a couple reasons. Not only is he a multi-sport uber-athletic young man that can likely play a few spots for Coach Brown, but he’s also a local legacy recruit who was a big help in starting to grow some roots with the local high schools. Minkins, for being a true freshman, actually looked pretty solid in 2020, getting reps in seven contests and hitting the stat sheet in four of those games, finishing the year with six tackles.