Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Earns more playing time

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Plawecki has earned a bump in playing time lately, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Plawecki was getting increased playing even before Christian Vazquez landed on the bereavement list Wednesday. "On a team that offensively has struggled the last month or month and 10 days, we need his at-bats," manager Alex Cora said Wednesday. "They're quality at-bats. It's not a knock on Christian [Vazquez]. It's actually where we're at." Plawecki is hitting .385 (15-of-39) since the All-Star break and has made four consecutive starts (one at DH).

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Kevin Plawecki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Reportedly Suffers ‘Setback’ During Rehab For Red Sox

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Sunday provided great news and bad news for Red Sox injuries. Shortly after Alex Cora revealed Chris Sale will return next weekend, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that Kyle Schwarber recently suffered a setback while rehabbing his injured hamstring. Boston acquired Schwarber, out since early July with a hamstring injury, in a July 29 trade with the Washington Nationals.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Is it time for the Red Sox to give Yairo Muñoz another chance?

While the Red Sox were in the process of dropping their fifth straight game in a 4-2 loss to the Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday night, Yairo Munoz was busy making history for Triple-A Worcester. With a leadoff single in the fourth inning of the WooSox’ contest against the...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Forget Chris Sale, Watch Red Sox Prospect Save Home Run With Unreal Grab

Much has been made of Chris Sale’s rehab outing with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, which took place in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday. But that’s overshadowing what might be the most exciting moment of the afternoon — an absolutely electric grab from WooSox centerfielder Tate Matheny. Sale...
MLBnbcboston.com

Jarren Duran's Struggles May Justify Red Sox' Kyle Schwarber Acquisition

Tomase: Duran's struggles may hint at why Sox acquired Schwarber originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jarren Duran's athleticism is absurd, as he demonstrated during a pair of recent hustle plays -- first by taking second on a booted groundball that barely escaped the infield vs. the Yankees, and then on his inside-the-park home run that wasn't vs. the Blue Jays.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox: Will September be Triston Casas’s time in Boston?

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 04: Triston Casas #26 of Team United States hits a two-run home run against Team Dominican Republic in the first inning during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
MLBnbcboston.com

Christian Vazquez Might Be Worst Hitter in Red Sox Lineup; Time for a Change?

Tomase: The case for a catcher shakeup as Vazquez scuffles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. In April, Red Sox manager Alex Cora proudly referred to Christian Vazquez as one of the best all-around catchers in baseball. Vazquez had just launched homers in consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Rays, cheekily declaring, "I feel sexy at the plate."
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Makes team debut

Robles (illness) worked around a base hit to turn in a scoreless sixth inning Sunday in Boston's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay. Before the Red Sox acquired him from the Twins on Friday, Robles had exited early in his final relief appearance with Minnesota after experiencing dizziness. The right-hander was apparently able to make a swift recovery, and he was able to make his Boston debut Sunday without issue. He needed only seven pitches to retire the side in the bottom of the sixth.
MLBnbcboston.com

Chris Sale's Return to the Mound Comes Just in Time for the Red Sox

Tomase: Sale return comes just in time for the Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox waited two years for Chris Sale to return, so what was one more day?. When the skinny left-hander last appeared on a mound, something clearly looked wrong. It was Aug....
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Not starting Tuesday

Hernandez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener in Detroit, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Consecutive multi-hit performances have Hernandez hitting .333 with three extra-base hits and six runs in his last 10 games. Marwin Gonzalez, just activated from the injured list, is starting at second base and batting seventh.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Marwin Gonzalez: Activated, starting Tuesday

Gonzalez (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is batting seventh as the second baseman Tuesday in Detroit, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. A right hamstring strain has sidelined Gonzalez since July 16, at which point he was hitting .205/.286/.297 with two home runs and 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy