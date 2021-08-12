The Best Cincinnati Oktoberfest Festivals [For 2021]

I love this time of year. No… I’m not talking about the approach of fall, or the chilling of the evening air. I’m not even talking about football season, even though I love that too. I’m talking about Oktoberfest season. Cincinnati has some amazing Oktoberfest festivals – a lot of them, in fact. It can be hard to keep track of what’s happening this time of year – so I like to keep a little list for you to refer to.