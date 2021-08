On average, employees spend just 18 minutes enrolling in benefits each year, and that’s without factoring in the unprecedented pressure the pandemic has placed on their time. In the current work environment, the right support, along with enough time, can be hard to find. Now more than ever, clients and their employees need a range of options for financial and healthcare coverage, presented efficiently, in order to be prepared for the unexpected. How do you ensure they receive the information they need, in a concise and digestible format, to make the best decisions for their health?