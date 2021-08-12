Out and About

Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.

n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a virtual talk on deciduous trees with David Drummond at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. padillabay.gov. Also:

A free Junior Ecologists learning event about local worms for ages 6-9 will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20. eventbrite.com.

n Relay for Life will have a “Sock Hop” at the Skagit County Fair at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. The first 100 people to bring a new pack of socks to the fair gate will receive a free fair ticket. Benefits the Skagit Friendship House.

n The Camano Preparedness Group will present Treating and Avoiding Heat Exhaustion from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Vista Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. rspaulson.rp@gmail.com

n A local songwriter showcase will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Farmstrong Brewing in Mount Vernon. Seating is limited, bringing a lawn chair is recommended. $12. farmstrongbrewing.com.

n Genoa Cellars and Hellams Vineyard will host a wine cruise on the Salish Express, departing from La Conner at 6:30 p.m. and returning at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Catered crab and chicken dinner. $150. To register: 360-466-1758. hellamsvineyard.com.

n The Skagit County Fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect. skagitcounty.net.

n Rock Climbing 101: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Kula Academy Summer School will have a beginner’s rock climbing lesson at Mount Erie. To register: allison@kulacloth.com.

n Genoa Cellars Wine Cruise will sail from La Conner through the Swinomish Channel and Deception Pass from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Fully catered. $150 individual. hellamsvineyard.com.

n Deception Pass State Park’s American Roots Music series presents French-Canadian La Famille Léger at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, for a free concert at the North Beach Amphitheater. parks.state.wa.us

n La Conner Regional Library will host a self-portrait painting class at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. 360-466-3352

n Camano Wildlife Program: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. Pat Holmes, who began studying bald eagles in 2014 on Camano Island as a hobby, will share her personal experiences with the eagles. camanowildlifehabitat.org.

n The Washington Native Plant Society Koma Kulshan chapter will hold a field trip through Boundary Way Trail and Cowap Peak from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. Register at wnpskoma.org.

n The PNW Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner will host an online trappiquilting workshop taught by Cristina Arcenegui Bono from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 18-19. $65 member, $70 member. qfamuseum.org.

n La Conner Rotary will host a silent virtual auction opening at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. A live virtual auction will begin at 6:45 p.m. Wednsday, Aug. 25. laconnerrotary.org.

n The Mount Vernon Public Schools Foundation will hold its 12th annual Green & White Open to benefit public schools at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Avalon Golf Links in Burlington. It includes 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner. supportmvschools.org.

n La Conner Retirement Inn will host a summer barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at 204 N. First Street in La Conner. There will be a giveaway of a summer grilling basket. RSVP: 360-466-5700.

n Burlington’s Heritage Flight Museum will host a Fly Day featuring demo flights and a hangar tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. heritageflight.org.

n Arlington Fly-In Skyfest: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Tickets are on sale for a drive-in event at the Arlington Municipal Airport at 18204 59th Ave. NE, Arlington. Features acrobatic air show and an airplane and car show. arlingtonskyfest.com.

n Socrates Cafe Meets: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Anacortes Public Library, main meeting room, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. August's topic of discussion is "Do we have a moral responsibility to help others?" Information: Ben McBroom, 360-299-0415, benmcbroom@yahoo.com.

n Skagit Speedway will host a monster truck show at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and noon Sunday, Aug. 22. Ages under 6, $5. Over 6, seniors and military $15. Adults $20. skagitspeedway.com.

n Pilchuck Glass: Through Aug. 22: Pilchuck Glass School Show — Celebrating 50 years, the show features more than 25 artists from the world-class glass school near Stanwood. Hosted at Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. matzkefineart.com

n Celebrate Summer Art Show: Through Sept. 2: Regional juried art show at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood.

n Camano Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday through September: Camano Farmers Market inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: market@camanocommons.com

n Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.

n Loco Billy's Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursdayz: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. locobillys.com.

n Daughters of the American Revolution of Skagit County Ann Washington Chapter meets on the second Monday of the month, September through May, at The Farmhouse restaurant, 13724 La Conner-Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. Guests with probable American Revolution ancestry welcome. 11:15 arrival; 11:30 lunch followed by program from noon-2 p.m. Information: Gail Ballow 360-333-1230, gailballow@gmail.com.