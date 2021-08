Fifty years after the height of Steve McQueen's career, his grandson, Steven R. McQueen is following in his footsteps. Like his famous grandfather, the younger McQueen is an actor, and you may have seen him around without realizing he had any relation to the beloved star, as he's already appeared in a number of hit shows. Read on to find out more about the McQueen family and the roles The Great Escape star's grandson has taken on.