Power Outages Hit Dominican Republic As TS Fred Weakens

Tracking The Tropics: 10 PM Update. Fred has weakened to a Tropical Depression. It is better organized, but now Fred is battling dry air, some wind shear . Fred moves NW over the northern coast of Cuba on Thursday and Friday. The system is expected to track into the SE Gulf of Mexico this weekend near Key West, FL. On this track the intensity will be kept low at this time. Once Fred moves into the Gulf of Mexico it is expected turn to the north and hug the west coast of Florida. It will also strengthen due to the warmer water. the further it stays off the Florida coast the better the chances are for strengthening.