Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Power Outages Hit Dominican Republic As TS Fred Weakens

By Fred Cruz
kurv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Tropical Storm Fred has weakened to a tropical depression while sweeping over the Dominican Republic and dumping heavy rains that forecasters warn could cause dangerous flooding and mudslides there and in neighboring Haiti. Some 300,000 customers in the Dominican Republic are without power Wednesday night, and government officials say more than a half million have been affected by swollen rivers that forced part of the aqueduct system to shut down. The forecast track would take the storm near Florida by the weekend. Forecasters said a slow strengthening was expect on Friday and into the weekend.

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominican Republic#Haiti#Mudslides#Extreme Weather#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Pensacola, FLyaleclimateconnections.org

Tropical Storm Fred nears Florida Panhandle; Grace a dangerous rain threat to earthquake-battered Haiti

Tropical Storm Fred is steaming northward over the Gulf of Mexico toward an expected late Monday afternoon landfall in the Florida Panhandle near Panama City, not far from where category 5 Hurricane Michael came ashore in 2018. Fred was bringing heavy rains to coastal portions of the Florida Panhandle early Monday afternoon, and a tornado watch was up in the region.
Environmentwatchers.news

Grace approaching Dominican Republic and Haiti, heavy rainfall expected

Tropical Depression "Grace" is approaching the southern coast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, rising the threat of flash flooding and mudslides across Hispaniola today. Heavy rainfall is forecast across the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands, potentially leading to flash, urban, and small stream flooding, with the potential for mudslides highest in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
EnvironmentWBTM

Rescuers racing in Haiti as storm threatens to follow quake

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti soared on Sunday as rescuers raced to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm. Saturday’s earthquake left at least 724 dead and 2,800 injured in the Caribbean...
Environmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Many feared dead after Haiti hit by magnitude-7.2 earthquake

Washington — A magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck the impoverished Caribbean nation of Haiti on Saturday and jolted islands across the region. The temblor quickly evoked comparisons to the slightly less powerful, but cataclysmic, earthquake that hit in 2010 and killed more than 220,000 people, a disaster Haiti is still recovering from.
EnvironmentNWI.com

High casualties feared as 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Haiti

(CNN) -- At least 29 people have died after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti Saturday morning, according to the country's civil protection service. The US Geological Survey said it's likely that casualties are "high." "High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread," according to the USGS. The earthquake...
Environmenttheclevelandamerican.com

Tropical Storm Fred | Hurricane LIVE tropical depression advances to Fred Florida, may regain storm status after hitting Cuba | Puerto Rico | Dominican Republic | Miami | NHC | Wind | The world

The Florida Keys And the southern parts of this South American state are already under storm surveillance because of the proximity of this system. The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) Mentioned at dawn on Friday Fred The maximum wind speed was 55 kilometers (35 miles) and its vortex was north of the coast. Cuba.
Florida Statekurv.com

Fred May Regain Tropical Storm Strength As It Nears Florida

(AP) — Forecasters say tropical depression Fred is slowly strengthening and could regain tropical storm status Friday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the system is moving along the northern coast of Cuba on a forecast track toward Florida. Maximum sustained winds are around 35 mph with higher gusts. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay. A tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of Cuba and the southwest coast of Florida. Fred became a tropical storm on Tuesday but weakened to a depression as it spun over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to some 400,000 customers and caused flooding.
Environmentalabamawx.com

4 pm Advisory — Center of Fred Crossing the Dominican Republic

ABOUT 75 MI…125 KM WNW OF SANTO DOMINGO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC. PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H. * Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from the Dominican Republic/Haiti border eastward. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…. *...
EnvironmentCBS42.com

Tracking The Tropics: Fred weakens tonight, but will return to TS strength as it enters the Gulf

Tracking The Tropics: 10 PM Update. Fred has weakened to a Tropical Depression. It is better organized, but now Fred is battling dry air, some wind shear . Fred moves NW over the northern coast of Cuba on Thursday and Friday. The system is expected to track into the SE Gulf of Mexico this weekend near Key West, FL. On this track the intensity will be kept low at this time. Once Fred moves into the Gulf of Mexico it is expected turn to the north and hug the west coast of Florida. It will also strengthen due to the warmer water. the further it stays off the Florida coast the better the chances are for strengthening.
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

Here’s what makes earthquakes so devastating in Haiti

The island nation is sandwiched between several shifting tectonic plates—setting the stage for devastating temblors. More than a decade after a powerful quake devastated Haiti in 2010, the region's complex geology has sent the island into yet another spate of deadly convulsions. An intense magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Haiti in the morning hours of August 14, some 46 miles west of the 2010 temblor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy