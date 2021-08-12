Substance Use Issues Are Worsening Alongside Access to Care

Manufactured fentanyl is a major cause of overdoses for opioids and nonopiods. Can a vaccine immunize against overdose?. Overdose awareness day, which occurs on August 31, raises particular concerns about substances adulterated with illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which has spread from being the major cause of not only overdoses from opioids, but also from nonopioids.1 Look-alike versions of other prescription opioids (Percocet), benzodiazepines (Valium), and stimulants (Adderall) have been imported to the United States’ illicit drug markets and they often contain toxic or lethal doses of fentanyl. Moreover, even during the COVID-19 pandemic when the volume of drug screens dropped significantly, those tested showed a marked increase in urine drug screens positive for illicit fentanyl (35%), and more strikingly for methamphetamine (89%), which heralded the fourth wave of the opioid epidemic with combined stimulants and opioids.2 Because of the increasing morbidity and mortality from this combination of stimulants and fentanyl, neither of which have effective or pharmacotherapies approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, therapeutic strategies have expanded to include immunization with vaccines.