Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Substance Use Issues Are Worsening Alongside Access to Care

By Nirmita Panchal
Kaiser Family Foundation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States is also facing a worsening substance use crisis. More than one in ten adults have reported starting or increasing the use of alcohol or drugs to cope with the pandemic. Additionally, deaths due to drug overdose spiked during the pandemic, primarily driven by opioids. Recently released data shows that over 93,000 drug overdose deaths were reported in 2020 – the highest on record and nearly a 30% increase from 2019 (Figure 1).

www.kff.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Naloxone#Opioids#Drugs#American Indian#Alaska Native#Aian#Hispanic#White#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
Related
HealthMedical News Today

What is the difference between opiates and opioids?

Opiates are a subgroup of opioids, which are drugs that affect the body’s opioid receptors. All opioids pose the risk of overdose or addiction if people do not take them as the prescribing doctor advises. A person who thinks that they or someone else is overdosing on opiates or other opioids should call 911 immediately.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Ease access to opioid addiction medication, new research suggests

With overdose deaths surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, new findings from researchers at Oregon Health & Science University suggest easing access to a key medication to treat addiction. An evidence review published today in the American Journal of Psychiatry recommends making methadone more widely available through office-based visits with primary...
PharmaceuticalsPsychiatric Times

Anti-Fentanyl Vaccines as Medical Solutions to Overdose Deaths

Manufactured fentanyl is a major cause of overdoses for opioids and nonopiods. Can a vaccine immunize against overdose?. Overdose awareness day, which occurs on August 31, raises particular concerns about substances adulterated with illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which has spread from being the major cause of not only overdoses from opioids, but also from nonopioids.1 Look-alike versions of other prescription opioids (Percocet), benzodiazepines (Valium), and stimulants (Adderall) have been imported to the United States’ illicit drug markets and they often contain toxic or lethal doses of fentanyl. Moreover, even during the COVID-19 pandemic when the volume of drug screens dropped significantly, those tested showed a marked increase in urine drug screens positive for illicit fentanyl (35%), and more strikingly for methamphetamine (89%), which heralded the fourth wave of the opioid epidemic with combined stimulants and opioids.2 Because of the increasing morbidity and mortality from this combination of stimulants and fentanyl, neither of which have effective or pharmacotherapies approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, therapeutic strategies have expanded to include immunization with vaccines.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

US clinics slower to provide opioid treatment than Canadian clinics

As opioid overdose deaths rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, people seeking treatment for opioid addiction had to wait nearly twice as long to begin methadone treatment in the United States than in Canada, a new Yale study has shown. In both countries during the pandemic, about one in 10 methadone...
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Substance Use Rises as Pandemic Continues

The ongoing distress and uncertainty of COVID-19 have led to mental health struggles in the community. Many Hawaii residents are now turning to alcohol or substance use to cope with depression, anxiety, and financial uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. Dr. Katherine Knezek May, PsychD, Certified Substance Abuse Counselor, and Behavioral Health Director at the West Hawaii Community Health Center and Alysa Lavoie, Behavioral Health Programs Manager at WHCHC, joined us this morning with details on Take2.
Manchester, NHnh.gov

Amendment to the Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery Access Section 1115(a) Research and Demonstration Waiver

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announces its intent to request from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) an amendment to the Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery Access Section 1115(a) Research and Demonstration Waiver. The proposed amendment will expand the scope of the waiver to include coverage for short-term inpatient and residential treatment services for beneficiaries with Serious Mental Illness (SMI).
Homelesspewtrusts.org

Cultural Competency a Key Component of Substance Use Treatment Services

Substance use treatment providers increasingly understand the importance of offering personalized, culturally sensitive care that respects patients’ beliefs, preferred languages, and communication needs. In a roundtable conversation, four officials from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health—Nicole Schmitt, assistant director of planning and development, Bureau of Substance Addiction Services (BSAS); Oanh Bui, culturally and linguistically appropriate services (CLAS) program coordinator, Office of Health Equity; Jen Miller, state opioid response program manager, BSAS; and Jen Parks, assistant director for provider support, BSAS—discuss how culturally and linguistically effective care is a guiding principle in their work to prevent, assess, and treat opioid use disorder (OUD).
Mental HealthThe Daily Collegian

Consortium on Addiction and Substance Use changes name

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Social Science Research Institute’s Consortium to Combat Substance Abuse has changed its name to the Consortium on Substance Use and Addiction (CSUA). Approved earlier this year and informally announced during CSUA’s annual conference in May, the name change better reflects the consortium’s mission and vision,...
KidsBuffalo News

Impact of Covid-19 on adolescent substance use and addiction

The lack of structure and in-person learning for adolescents over the past year and a half have left them with a lot of free time on their hands – and often limited supervision. While parents either left the house for their jobs or were tied to their computers as they...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Expert: Representation of Black Populations in Pharmacy is Critical to Equitable Access to Vaccines, Care

Jacinda Abdul-Mutakabbir, PharmD, MPH, AAHIVP, assistant professor of pharmacy practice at Loma Linda University School of Pharmacy, discusses the importance of Black pharmacists in creating equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jacinda Abdul-Mutakabbir, PharmD, MPH, AAHIVP, assistant professor of pharmacy practice at Loma Linda University School of Pharmacy...
Maryland Statestateofreform.com

Maryland Department of Health awards $48 million in mental health and substance use grant funds

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced $48 million in grant funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. Approved by SAMHSA in June, the funding will support more than 15 initiatives to create and expand mental health and substance use services statewide, with distribution of funds slated to start this month.
Public HealthTraverse City Record-Eagle

Opinion: Pandemic provided perfect storm for substance use and abuse

The stress of the pandemic, coupled with the increased isolation from others and disruption to daily routines, provided a perfect storm for substance use and abuse. While governments enacted policies aimed at protecting public health like stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements, there were psychological impacts — including fear, anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress. A recent survey found 13 percent of respondents either started or increased substance use to cope with the stress and emotions related to COVID-19.
HealthKevinMD.com

4 ways to support someone living with alcohol or substance use disorder

The pandemic has made the difficult work of recovering from alcohol or substance use disorder even harder. To deal with the heightened anxiety, depression, and stress caused by the pandemic, more people have turned to alcohol and substances. In addition, it’s been harder for people in recovery to stay on track when many in-person treatment options were limited, and they had to rely on online resources and meetings.
AustraliaTennessee Tribune

New Synthetic Drugs Are Increasingly Found In Overdose Deaths In Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — More people dying from drug overdose are using new synthetic drugs in the southeast Australian state of Victoria, as per a coronial analysis of such fatalities during the past decade. 4551 people were victims of fatal overdoses in the state between 2011 and 2020, the Victorian Overdose...

Comments / 0

Community Policy