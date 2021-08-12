Cancel
Iowa State

Reynolds’ ‘trust’ is not for all Iowans as delta spreads

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kim Reynolds trusts Iowans to do the right thing. But gather some of those Iowans together, call them a school board and they clearly cannot be trusted. The governor will not abide the use of state coercion to make any Iowans follow public health directives as the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads across Iowa. But if a school district seeing a spike in local cases dare require masks, they can be sure the state will hand out swift punishment.

