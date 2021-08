Basketball is one of the most loved sports in America and is one of the ‘Big Three’ consisting of basketball, baseball, and American football. The NBA is the world’s dominant basketball league, and it also has a great betting scene with many different markets available, but some may prefer using non-UK casinos to gamble. The NBA generates revenue in the billions and has been home to nearly all of the basketball greats, including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Magic Johnson. Such is their greatness in the sport, even someone who didn’t follow basketball would recognize at least one of their names.