4Warn Forecast: One more day of intense heat

Weather Discussion: One more day of intense heat before we get some relief, but we also have a chance of storms... Heat: The heat will be intense and won't ratchet down until Friday and the weekend. A Heat Warning is in effect for the St. Louis metro through Thursday at 8:00 PM while a heat advisory is in effect for the rest of the viewing area with slightly lower heat index temperatures but still in the danger zone through Thursday evening. Friday won't be as hot due to clouds and storms likely, but still very humid. You'll notice a much less humid day on Saturday.