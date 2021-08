Whether you get a good or bad price on your calves, it is critical that you have the weight and maintain good body condition on your cows who are carrying your next crop. August 11th, 5:00 pm at the Frontier in Dunkirk, Marias River Livestock Association invites you to attend a seminar on feeding and vaccinations during drought to help put weight on the calves and maximize your cattle’s health. BBQ Beef dinner will begin at 5:00pm and presentations at 5:45pm. The meal is sponsored by Friesen Nutrition, Great Falls.