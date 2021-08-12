Cancel
Technology

Billions for Broadband

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe over one trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed by the US Senate this week has about sixty five billion dollars in it for broadband upgrades and expansion across the country. Greg Dean, with the South Dakota Telecommunications Association, says that funding is another big step in filling in the internet gaps…

