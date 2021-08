A Fulton County man who was employed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $2 million in medical equipment. Kevin Rumph Jr., 41, of Fairburn, pleaded guilty Monday to theft charges related to stealing hundreds of medical devices and reselling them between 2013 and 2021, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Kurt Erskine said in a news release. As a purchasing agent for the VA’s Prosthetic Department, Rumph used his VA credit card to buy hundreds of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines which he stole and resold.