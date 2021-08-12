Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 09:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1115 AM MST. * At 902 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, McDowell Mountain Park and Fort McDowell. Additional locations that will experience flooding include Areas along Sycamore Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
