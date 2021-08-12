Cancel
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 09:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1115 AM MST. * At 902 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, McDowell Mountain Park and Fort McDowell. Additional locations that will experience flooding include Areas along Sycamore Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 00:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 115 AM MST. * At 1240 AM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles southwest of Yava to 10 miles southwest of Congress, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 18:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Bourbon and north central Crawford Counties through 715 PM CDT At 635 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hepler, or 12 miles north of Girard, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marmaton... Bronson Uniontown... Redfield Hepler... Hiattville Petersburg... Porterville Pawnee Station... Xenia MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Campers and hikers should hustle to higher ground immediately! Stay away from creeks and washes! Foot bridges will be washed out in Supai Campground. Some campsites will be flooded. Campers may be stranded in portions of the campground. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Havasu Creek basin in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 1115 PM MST. * At 816 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Havasu Creek basin. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Havasu Creek basin. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Havasu Creek basin. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Canyon National Park, Hualapai Hilltop, Supai and Havasupai Reservation. This includes the following swimming holes All swimming holes on Havasu Creek near Supai. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 23:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE WOODBURY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST MONDAY FOR GILA, MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1142 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Campaign Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt Estates. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bonner County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bonner, Boundary by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bonner; Boundary FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of North Idaho, including the following areas, Bonner and Boundary. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following areas, Pend Oreille and Stevens. * From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall over parts of the far north Idaho Panhandle and the mountainous terrain of far northeast Washington. * Locally heavy rain over steep terrain and recently burned areas heighten the risk of flash flooding and debris flows.
Curry County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Curry, Harding, Quay, Roosevelt, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 17:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Curry; Harding; Quay; Roosevelt; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Curry County in east central New Mexico Quay County in east central New Mexico Northern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico Southeastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated pockets of heavy rain due to thunderstorms developing along and in the wake of a westward moving outflow boundary extending from near Tucumcari to Forrest to near Clovis. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding as well as ponding of water in low spots, intersections and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clovis, Tucumcari, Quay, Texico, Logan, Melrose, San Jon, Grady, Wheatland, Broadview, Ragland, Bellview, Ranchvale, Saint Vrain, Cannon Air Force Base, Ute Lake State Park, Oasis State Park, Forrest, Mcalister and Bard.
Osage County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 17:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Shidler... Foraker Webb City
Covington County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Covington; Crenshaw FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Alabama, including the following areas, Covington and Crenshaw. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Okaloosa Coastal and Okaloosa Inland. * Through Tuesday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall associated with Fred is possible over Okaloosa county, Florida and Crenshaw and Covington counties, Alabama. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Hereford. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 21:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 938 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Tonto National Monument to 10 miles northwest of Miami to near Claypool, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto National Monument, Apache Lake, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Inspiration and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 230 and 250, and between mile markers 256 and 264. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 242. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Payne County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 17:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Payne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Payne County through 715 PM CDT At 643 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Glencoe, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Yale, Quay and Ingalls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 07:41:00 Expires: 2021-08-18 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian .TD 16W continues to approach the Marianas. Showers and thunderstorms will increase this evening with the heaviest rainfall expected today. 16W has begun to improve in organization. While it is still weak it will now have an opportunity to strengthen, although it should be past us before it does so. As is passes, heavy rainfall remains a possibility. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * Guam, Rota, Saipan, and Tinian islands in the Marianas. * Through late tonight. * Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with TD 16W. * Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible through tonight.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 00:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 1254 AM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles west of Congress to 10 miles east of Aguila, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 02:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Woodbury Burn Scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 500 AM MST. * At 247 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding may still be occurring. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Campaign Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following streams and drainages Campaign Creek, Reavis Creek, Barranca Creek and Pine Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 01:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 121 AM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Gladden to near Aguila, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES At 249 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden, Salome, Gladden, Harcuvar, Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Aguila, Alamo Lake State Park and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 27 and 36. US Highway 60 between mile markers 100 and 103...and between mile markers 39 and 44. This includes the following streams and drainages Browns Canyon Wash, Powerline Wash, Alamo Wash, Date Creek, Calcite Wash, Bullard Wash, Tiger Wash, Pump Mine Wash, Sols Wash, Cunningham Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Bouse Wash, Bill Williams River, Centennial Wash, Grass Wash, Santa Maria River, Salome Wash and Dead Horse Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 01:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 121 AM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Gladden to near Aguila, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 1254 AM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles west of Congress to 10 miles east of Aguila, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES At 249 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden, Salome, Gladden, Harcuvar, Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Aguila, Alamo Lake State Park and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 27 and 36. US Highway 60 between mile markers 100 and 103...and between mile markers 39 and 44. This includes the following streams and drainages Browns Canyon Wash, Powerline Wash, Alamo Wash, Date Creek, Calcite Wash, Bullard Wash, Tiger Wash, Pump Mine Wash, Sols Wash, Cunningham Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Bouse Wash, Bill Williams River, Centennial Wash, Grass Wash, Santa Maria River, Salome Wash and Dead Horse Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Stafford County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Stafford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Stafford and northeastern Pratt Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1246 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stafford, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Stafford around 100 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

