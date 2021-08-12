Global Studies announces in-person roundtable talks, Friday, Sept. 3

Global Studies invites you to as they return to in-person roundtable talks (also streamed) on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at from 1 to 2:30 in Room 1965 of the University Union. Alex Noppe, U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan, will discuss general life and issues in Tajikistan, and then touch on what consular services and Embassy work is about. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end. Noppe will also conduct a more career-centered workshop later in October (please be on a look out for an invitation from Career Services). We hope to see everyone there and are very happy we can continue our intellectual exploration of global events and processes together. Please share with students, colleagues, and friends who might be interested. Free and open to the public.