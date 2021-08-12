UW-Green Bay now has access to Zoom but is intended for classroom use

As of Monday, August 16, 2021, all UW-Green Bay students, staff, and faculty will have access to Zoom through a UW System licensing agreement. Please keep in mind that Zoom at UW-Green Bay is intended for classroom use or for those circumstances in which Teams cannot be utilized. To provide a consistent user experience and maximize efficiencies, internal meetings should still be conducted using the Teams, the primary video conferencing solution for our campuses.