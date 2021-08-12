Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

UW-Green Bay now has access to Zoom but is intended for classroom use

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 5 days ago

As of Monday, August 16, 2021, all UW-Green Bay students, staff, and faculty will have access to Zoom through a UW System licensing agreement. Please keep in mind that Zoom at UW-Green Bay is intended for classroom use or for those circumstances in which Teams cannot be utilized. To provide a consistent user experience and maximize efficiencies, internal meetings should still be conducted using the Teams, the primary video conferencing solution for our campuses.

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Green Bay#Email Address#Classroom#Uw Green Bay#Teams#Uwgb#Uw System Zoom#The Zoom Sign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm

Fred weakened from a tropical storm to a depression early Tuesday as it trekked inland, spreading heavy rains over the U.S. Southeast, while earthquake-damaged Haiti reeled under a drenching from Grace, a depression that regained tropical storm status overnight. No deaths have been reported from Fred, though thousands of Florida...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy