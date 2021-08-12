Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ohtani's 38th season HR...Mariners beat Rangers

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 38th home run this season, but the Toronto Blue Jays hit it out of the park four times, including two from George Springer and a grand slam by Teoscar Hernandez, to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 10-2. Lourdes Gurriel also homered for Toronto, which has won 12 of its last 14 games and is second in the majors with 172 home runs. Rookie Alek Manoah struck out 11 and won for the fourth time in his last five starts.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Lucas Sims
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Diamondbacks#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays#Seattle#The Seattle Mariners#The Texas Rangers 2 1#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Phillies#The Atlanta Braves#The Cincinnati Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBharrisondaily.com

Solid Ohtani, speedy Lagares help Angels beat Rangers 2-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani signaled for Juan Lagares to take off from second base on a wild pitch, then the two-way standout just got out of the way when his speedy teammate kept on …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
MLBMiami Herald

Mariners beat Rays for the 6th straight game this season

Yusei Kikuchi went six effective innings, Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kikuchi (7-6) allowed two runs and six hits. The lefty had gone 0-3 in his previous four starts. Diego Castillo, the third Mariners reliever, worked...
MLBIdaho8.com

Gonzales throws 2-hitter, Mariners beat Rangers 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales pitched a two-hitter, J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1. Gonzales allowed Charlie Culberson’s homer in the second inning, followed by Jason Martin’s single. He retired Andy Ibanez on a groundout, then faced the minimum number of batters over the final seven innings. The left-hander struck out pinch-hitter Jonah Heim in an eight-pitch at-bat to conclude his 108-pitch gem, getting a standing ovation from the crowd. Gonzales hasn’t lost since July 3. Mike Foltynewicz took the tough-luck loss for the Rangers.
Seattle, WALewiston Morning Tribune

Rangers rally twice in late innings to beat Mariners

SEATTLE — Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez each hit an RBI single in the 10th inning as the Texas Rangers snapped a 14-game road losing streak with a 5-4 win Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers rallied twice to end their six-game skid overall, taking a 3-2 lead in...
MLBRedlands Daily Facts

Shohei Ohtani hits 38th HR, but Blue Jays club 4 to rout Angels

ANAHEIM — In the prelude to one of the more unique nights on the MLB calendar, Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani upped the ante the best way he knows how. Ohtani hit his MLB-leading 38th home run of the season on Wednesday night, but his one-man offensive show was overmatched. The Toronto Blue Jays delivered a more thorough power display, and 11 strikeouts from Alek Manoah, handing the Angels their fourth loss in five games, 10-2.
MLBMiddletown Press

Pozo hits key HR in big-league debut, Rangers beat A's 8-6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yohel Pozo hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning of his major league debut, fellow rookie DJ Peters had a two-run shot and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-6 Friday night. Pozo swung at all seven pitches he saw in the...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners defeat Bo Bichette, lose to rest of Blue Jays lineup, 8-3

Today’s matchup was billed as “Logan Gilbert’s fastball against the Blue Jays’ lineup of fastball hitters” and for the first inning, it looked like Gilbert might come out on top, as he sliced through Toronto’s 1-2-3 hitters in a 14-pitch inning where he threw 12 fastballs, all at 97-98 MPH, and struck out Bo Bichette. Unfortunately, that would be the only easy inning Gilbert would have all day.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

ESPN anchor accidentally drops n-bomb instead of saying ‘dinger’

The MLB made some bad headlines after the Colorado Rockies game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday was overshadowed by what seemed to be an unfortunate incident regarding one of the fans. It appeared that he dropped the n-bomb. On Monday, reports came that he was actually screaming ‘Dinger’, the name of the Rockies mascot.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Heim Hits Walk-off HR Again, Rangers Rally Past Mariners 4-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit his second walk-off homer in as many games right after a tying, two-run shot from Andy Ibánez in the ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied again to beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3. Heim and Ibánez both connected against reliever Erik Swanson. The right-hander hadn't allowed a run since now-former Texas slugger Joey Gallo went deep against him in the same ballpark on May 8.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Arizona pitcher throws no-hitter in first MLB start

Left-hander Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first major league start to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-0 win against the visiting San Diego Padres on Saturday night. Gilbert (1-1) is the fourth major-leaguer to throw a no-hitter in his first major-league start, and first since Bobo Holloman...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Series Wrap: Where do Jonathan India, Reds rookies rank in NL Rookie of the Year race?

ATLANTA – When the Cincinnati Reds dealt with injuries this season, one of the big reasons they remained in the playoff hunt was the contributions from their rookies. Look no further than Thursday’s 12-3 win against the Atlanta Braves to measure their impact. Second baseman Jonathan India had two hits and two runs, including a leadoff double to open the first inning and a solo homer in the third. He owns a .400 on-base percentage this year.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees catcher gets name in MLB record book

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Or every decade. Former New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine entered the MLB record book Thursday, thanks to Andrew Romine, his brother, and for one night, his batterymate. Andrew Romine started Thursday at shortstop for the Chicago Cubs. But as the 17-4 beatdown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy