Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

China dismisses Canadian protests over cases tied to Huawei

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — China has dismissed Canada’s protests of harsh sentences Chinese courts handed to Canadians whose cases are seen as linked to the arrest of a top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei. The Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in Canada accused Ottawa of making unwarranted, groundless accusations that “grossly interfered in China’s judicial sovereignty.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier had called the sentencing of Michael Spavor “absolutely unacceptable and unjust" and that his trial did not follow the standards of international law. Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were detained soon after Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou was arrested in 2018 at the request of the U.S., where she faces charges related to possible sanctions violations.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meng Wanzhou
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Chinese#Canadians#The Foreign Ministry#The Chinese Embassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
Foreign Policywhdh.com

US reaches out to Russia, China on Afghan chaos

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is reaching out to top rivals Russia and China as the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate amid a scramble to evacuate Americans, other foreigners and at-risk Afghans from the Kabul airport. The outreach also comes amid concerns that either or both Moscow and Beijing...
Foreign PolicyFox News

Afghanistan withdrawal: China ready to capitalize as Taliban takes power

China is ready to capitalize on the U.S.' botched troop withdrawal as the Taliban seizes power in Afghanistan. Chinese state media is already touting the communist country's prospective relationship with the Taliban, which has swiftly regained power over Afghanistan. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter account posted a press...
AfghanistanNew York Post

China ready to deepen ‘friendly and cooperative’ Afghanistan relations

China said Monday that Beijing is ready to deepen “friendly and cooperative” relations with Afghanistan a day after the Taliban toppled the Afghan government. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying did not answer explicitly when asked whether Beijing will recognize the Taliban as the legitimate rulers but said that China would respect the choice of the Afghan people.
WorldWashington Examiner

After Afghanistan disaster, Taiwan must go nuclear

The images of Afghans chasing an American C-130 plane at the Kabul airport and some plummeting to their deaths will sear the memory of a generation. President Joe Biden chose defeat. He and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan signaled that the White House could turn its back on major non-NATO allies almost overnight. But they did more than that. When enemies moved to attack our allies, these officials preferred to blame the victims rather than reconsider the wisdom of their own policy choices. All U.S. allies should be aware: America does not have their back.
EuropeTimes Daily

Russia can renew BBC journalist visa if UK responds in kind

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia could renew a visa for a BBC journalist to let her resume work in Moscow if British authorities give a visa to a Russian journalist, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Businessncadvertiser.com

Huawei CFO's legal team resumes defense in Canadian court

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies told a court Monday that there is no evidence she made any misrepresentations that resulted in a bank suffering a loss or put the bank at risk of suffering a loss. Meng Wanzhou, who...
Worldwcn247.com

Russian embassy: Afghan leader fled with cars full of cash

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian embassy in Kabul has alleged that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter stuffed with cash. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti cited embassy spokesman Nikita Ishchenko on Monday as saying that Ghani escaped with four cars filled with money. He added that “they tried to shove another part of the money into a helicopter, but not everything fit.” Ishchenko did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press about how he knew this. Ghani left Kabul on Sunday as the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Chinese businessmen see ‘unruffled’ first day after Kabul takeover, confident about future given special role of China - Global Times

(Aug 17): "It is a sunny day in Kabul. The Afghan workers who have guarded the Chinatown for a whole night are sleeping. Breakfast stalls appeared again in the streets with smiling vendors, happy that no official may come to fine them for a while. Western troops are leaving hastily without the spirit they carried when they first came… Chinese businessmen staying in the country are witnessing historic changes," Yu Minghui, a Chinese businessman who is staying in Kabul, Afghanistan, wrote on Monday - a day after the Afghan Taliban entered the capital city and US troops rushed to pack up and leave, Global Times reported.
PoliticsPosted by
Vice

Canada’s Conservatives Want China to Be a Big Issue in This Election

Last Tuesday, the morning after a Chinese court upheld a death sentence against Robert Schellenberg, a Canadian convicted of smuggling over 200 kilograms of methamphetamine in 2018, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole ticked off a laundry list of political grievances against China. Schellenberg’s case was front and centre. “The denial...
Chinawcn247.com

Hong Kong leader: Groups crossing 'red lines' should disband

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam says organizations that cross “red lines” and disregard national security should disband, though that wouldn't protect them if they are found to break the law. Hong Kong authorities are carrying out an ongoing crackdown on dissent, as Beijing seeks to keep Hong Kong in line after anti-government protests in 2019. The organizer of some of the biggest protests that year, the Civil Human Rights Front, said Sunday it would disband. Lam also said Hong Kong would cut off professional groups that turn political. Last month, the city's largest union for educators disbanded. Lam warned that the Law Society could be next if they “let politics take over their professional mission.”
Public Healthwcn247.com

Asia Today: Hong Kong lengthens quarantines for 16 countries

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will tighten entry restrictions for travelers arriving from the United States and 15 other countries beginning Friday, extending the quarantine period to 21 days. Previously, the 15 countries, which also include Malaysia, Thailand, France and the Netherlands, were classified as medium-risk, with travelers able to serve only 7 days of quarantine if they were fully vaccinated and tested positive for antibodies prior to departure. Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s most populous state on Tuesday reported its third-highest COVID-19 daily infection count of the pandemic, but the government leader said the spread of the delta variant in Sydney, Australia's largest city, had not yet peaked. New Zealand, meanwhile, detected its first community case of the coronavirus in months.
Foreign PolicyDerrick

China blames US over Afghanistan, but says will work with it

BEIJING (AP) — China has expressed a willingness to hold talks with the U.S. to promote a “soft landing” in Afghanistan, while heavily criticizing Washington and again demanding that the Biden administration halt its attacks on China. Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a phone call Monday with U.S. Secretary of...
Militarywcn247.com

China's military conducts assault drills in seas near Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft and combat ships have conducted assault drills near Taiwan. The People’s Liberation Army says the exercise was necessary to safeguard China’s sovereignty and that recent U.S.-Taiwan provocations severely violated it. China has stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory. Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had assessed the situation and was prepared to respond. The U.S. maintains only unofficial relations with Taiwan but has been boosting those ties amid deteriorating relations with China.
Afghanistan94.1 Duke FM

Japan closes embassy in Afghanistan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has closed its embassy in Kabul due to the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and the last remaining twelve embassy personnel had left the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The Taliban took control of Kabul without a fight on Sunday, rounding off a dramatic...
Public HealthNarcity

The Feds Have Explained Why Canada’s Policy On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Changed

Officials from the federal government have explained why Canada's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules have been updated. On August 13, the feds announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be compulsory for Canada's federal workers and employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sector. Canadians who travel via plane, train or cruise ship will also be impacted by the mandate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy