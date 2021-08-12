Weather Blog: Heat Wave Peaks

Second verse, same as the first. Here we go again. Very hot, and humid today. And quite possibly the hottest day, with heat index, of this current run of weather misery. 108ׄ° will be the heat index today, though some area could blossom to 110°. #extremeweather. Today, for the 4th day in a row we will see thunderstorms fire up but today we think that might happen later in the day as opposed to mid to late afternoon. That story will develop as we move though the early part of the afternoon. Again #extrremeweather. This leads me to a question.