Environment

Weather Blog: Heat Wave Peaks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond verse, same as the first. Here we go again. Very hot, and humid today. And quite possibly the hottest day, with heat index, of this current run of weather misery. 108ׄ° will be the heat index today, though some area could blossom to 110°. #extremeweather. Today, for the 4th day in a row we will see thunderstorms fire up but today we think that might happen later in the day as opposed to mid to late afternoon. That story will develop as we move though the early part of the afternoon. Again #extrremeweather. This leads me to a question.

Kansas City, MO

Joe's Weather Blog: A typical summer week as we heat up again (MON-8/16)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I hope you enjoyed a good weekend. It was really delightful and probably one of the best summer weekends we’ve had in weeks. No rain, lower dew points, and mostly sunny conditions. Also of note was the lack of smoke in the atmosphere. That’s the first time in weeks that there hasn’t been any noticeable smoke running around out there. It was nice to see the blue skies.
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wet Start To The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — I hope you enjoyed a mainly dry weekend with rain chances spiking again today. The good news is it looks like our severe weather chances won’t be nearly as high as last week with perhaps some severe weather impacting us on Tuesday but that’s really about it. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Things do get interesting Wednesday and Thursday as our rain chances will come from what is now tropical storm Fred. For today we will continue to see a mid level low lift, with the center of rotation moving along the Ohio-Indiana state lines. Radar shows a light and steady rain...
Noon Weather Report

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the start of the workweek will be hot and steamy, with high temperatures around 90 degrees (2:59). WCCO 4 News -- Aug. 16, 2021.
Weather Blog: Mugginess returns

Clouds increase Monday night with an overnight low in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Scattered showers spread across the region Tuesday, with pockets of heavy rain or downpours likely. The temp tomorrow rebounds into the 70s, comparable to today, but it will be noticeably muggier – making it feel hotter than it actually is. The threat for scattered rain continues Tuesday night and Wednesday, as we drop off into the 60s and then climb towards 80°.

