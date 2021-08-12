Cancel
Embrace fear: Free climber scales another London skyscraper

By JO KEARNEY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — A 21-year-old British free climber who scaled his second London skyscraper in a little over a week and his third overall. George King-Thompson climbed the 305-foot-tall Unex Tower in without ropes in around 10 minutes on Thursday morning, stopping to have a vape two stories from the top. Nine days ago, the former personal trainer from Oxford conquered the neighboring and taller Stratosphere Tower. King-Thompson convicted of trespassing and served three months in prison after he climbed the U.K.'s tallest building, The Shard in London, in 2019. He said of his time in prison, "I like danger, so I was, in a weird sense, quite at home there.”

