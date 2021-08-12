Embrace fear: Free climber scales another London skyscraper

After I lost my husband, I moved to be near my two sons. The trouble is they are busy with their own lives, and I barely see them. I have always wanted to live by the sea and I feel I am still young enough to make the move. I am aware that I would be lonely there, at least at first, but then I have been lonely here. Then again, in due course I hope that there will be grandchildren and I don’t want to miss out on that. I feel torn. What do you think I should do – or rather, what’s the best way to set the two options in front of me as accurately as I can?