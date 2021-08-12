Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Indonesia apologizes over manhandling of Nigerian diplomat

By EDNA TARIGAN, DAVID RISING - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry has apologized for the manhandling of a Nigerian diplomat, and says a formal investigation of the incident has been launched. The apology Thursday came after Nigeria earlier this week recalled its ambassador to Indonesia and summoned Indonesia’s ambassador in Abuja for talks after a leaked video of Saturday's incident went viral on social media and prompted outrage. The video shows three Indonesian immigration officials pinning the diplomat into the back seat of a moving vehicle. One immigration official holds the diplomat’s arm and another pushes on his head as the man screams “I can’t breathe” and “my neck, my neck.”

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#Jakarta#The Diplomat#Ap#Foreign Ministry#Indonesian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Asia
Country
Nigeria
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Video of Nigerian diplomat being assaulted by Indonesian immigration officers sparks international incident

An alleged assault on a Nigerian diplomat inside a moving car in Indonesia by the southeast Asian country’s immigration officials has led to international outrage, with the Nigerian government condemning the incident and demanding punishment.Nigeria has recalled its envoy to Jakarta to give a full report of the incident, as well as summoning the Indonesian ambassador in Abuja.Tensions have dramatically escalated between the two countries after a video went viral on social media showing Nigerian diplomat Abdulrahman Ibrahim being held down by at least three men and crying out in pain inside a vehicle near his residence in Jakarta....
Public Healthrock947.com

Indonesia passes grim milestone of over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia recorded a grim milestone of more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, data from the country’s health ministry showed, with the Southeast Asian nation recently accounting for one in five fatalities globally. Indonesia has been battling a tide of coronavirus infections and deaths driven by...
Afghanistanrock947.com

Japan closes embassy in Afghanistan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has closed its embassy in Kabul due to the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and the last remaining twelve embassy personnel had left the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The Taliban took control of Kabul without a fight on Sunday, rounding off a dramatic...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Nigerian doctors begin strike over salary, allowances

ABUJA (Reuters) – Resident doctors in Nigerian public hospitals began an indefinite strike on Monday over grievances that include the delayed payment of salaries and allowances, the doctors’ union said, as the country faces rising COVID-19 infections. Nigerian doctors frequently strike over what they say are poor conditions of service....
Chinaglobalvoices.org

The diplomatic struggle over Taiwan's name in the Olympics

Taiwan has been a de-facto self-ruling state since 1949 when the Kuomintang (KMT) also known as the Chinese National Party, was defeated in the Chinese Civil War. The KMT party members fled China and re-established the ROC on the island. However, China insists that they have sovereignty over Taiwan. The...
EuropeTimes Daily

Russia can renew BBC journalist visa if UK responds in kind

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia could renew a visa for a BBC journalist to let her resume work in Moscow if British authorities give a visa to a Russian journalist, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Middle EastPosted by
WSB Radio

Israel recalls top diplomat from Poland over restitution law

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Israel recalled its top diplomat from Poland on Saturday after the Polish president signed a law that restricts the rights of former Polish property owners, including Holocaust survivors and their descendants, to regain property seized by the country’s communist regime. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett...
Asiawcn247.com

Malaysia's king to meet political leaders to find new PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king is set to meet the heads of political parties to find a new prime minister following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin. The monarch has ruled out a general election due to the raging pandemic. The party leaders were believed to be summoned to the palace at the same time later Tuesday. The king's task in choosing a leader will be difficult since no one coalition can claim a majority of support in Parliament. Muhyiddin is the caretaker prime minister until a successor is found. The opposition bloc has less than 90 lawmakers, short of the 111 needed for a simple majority. That’s also less than the 100 lawmakers believed to have backed Muhyiddin.
Healthwcn247.com

Sri Lanka banks on vaccination to see it through delta surge

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — When a 51-year-old tutor suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka's capital, his friends and family were faced with a difficult problem. The father of three tested positive for COVID-19, which meant he'd need to go to a special ICU for virus patients. All of them were occupied, and he died the following day. His death is a worrying sign of how a new virus surge driven by the delta variant is swamping Sri Lanka. The Indian Ocean island nation is betting on its vaccination campaign. While it's made progress toward its goal of inoculating 70% of the population, the vaccines Sri Lanka is using are not as strong against the delta variant.
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama shuts off Instagram comments amid Afghanistan collapse

Commenting on former President Obama's Instagram page was briefly suspended Monday morning as commenters urged the former president to do something about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Obama has yet to issue a public statement on the rapidly declining situation in Afghanistan, as thousands of people try to flee the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy