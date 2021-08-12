Cancel
Poughkeepsie, NY

Frank Pallett, owner of Poughkeepsie’s Chance Theater, passes away

By Phil Hall
Frank Pallett, owner of The Chance Theater, an entertainment venue in downtown Poughkeepsie, died Aug. 11 at the age of 51. When Pallett acquired The Chance in 1994, it had undergone multiple incarnations under different names. Pallett reconfigured the 17,000-square-foot property at 6 Crannell St. to include three adjacent spaces: the smaller performance spaces The Loft and The Platinum Lounge, and the Nuddy Bar & Grill.

