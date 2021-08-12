Cancel
Center for Civic Engagement welcomes a new colleague (and alumna), Lilly Vang

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Center for Civic Engagement in welcoming new colleague, Lilly Vang, the newest AmeriCorps VISTA member. The Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) serves as a liaison for engagement between the campus and the Greater Green Bay Area. The CCE fosters a culture of public service and engagement by providing programs and resources that facilitate the development of civic identity for students, faculty and staff. CCE also builds and sustains mutually beneficial community partnerships with the mission of creating greater justice in the world. A VISTA position is in partnership with Campus Compact. See more.

news.uwgb.edu

