Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Greek wildfires a major ecological catastrophe, PM says

By ELENA BECATOROS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says the devastating wildfires that burned across the country for more than a week amount to the greatest ecological catastrophe Greece has seen in decades. The fires broke out as the country roasted during the most intense and protracted heat wave experienced in around 30 years. Hundreds of wildfires broke out across the country, stretching Greece’s firefighting capabilities to the limit and leading the government to appeal for help from abroad. Hundreds of firefighters, along with planes, helicopters and vehicles, arrived from European and Middle Eastern countries to assist. Mitsotakis said lives were saved, but forests and property were lost.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catastrophe#Firefighters#Extreme Weather#Greek#Ap#European#Middle Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Greece
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Fresh fires force evacuation of Greek villages

Greek firefighters struggled to control two new blazes that broke out around Athens on Monday, forcing the evacuation of several villages and clouding the sky over the capital as they braced for a long night battling the flames. Scores of firefighters battled fresh blazes near the Greek port city of Lavrio southeast of Athens, as helicopters and planes bombed the flames with water, a firefighting official told AFP. Locals from three nearby villages were ordered to evacuate. 
EnvironmentSpaceRef

Wildfires Ravage The Greek island Of Evia

Parts of the Mediterranean and central Europe have experienced extreme temperatures this summer, with wildfires causing devastation in both Turkey and Greece. The blaze on Evia, Greece's second-largest island, is one of the worst hit with fires having burned down large forested areas, homes and businesses - forcing thousands to evacuate by sea to save their lives.
EnvironmentPosted by
IBTimes

Fresh Fires Force Evacuations In Greek Villages

Greek firefighters battled to control two new fires around Athens on Monday, forcing the evacuation of several villages after blistering blazes scorched swathes of land in the country. Greece's prime minister has linked the devastating blazes to the "climate crisis", speaking last week as wildfires swept across the Mediterranean, engulfing...
Environmentwcn247.com

Greek wildfires: Blaze northwest of Athens still raging

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters backed by water-dropping flames are battling a large forest fire burning for the second day northwest of Athens that has led to the evacuation of a care home and several villages. The fire in the Vilia area, which was burning through dense forest, began on Monday shortly after another wildfire broke out to the southeast of the Greek capital, in the Keratea area. The two were the most severe among dozens of wildfires to break out that day across the country, the fire department said. Hundreds of wildfires have burned across Greece this month, fueled by the country’s longest and most severe heat wave in decades that left its forests and shrubland bone dry.
Environmentwcn247.com

Tropical depression drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Depression Grace has begun drenching Haiti just two days after a powerful earthquake struck the impoverished Caribbean nation. The storm on Monday added to the misery of the thousands of people who lost loved ones, were injured or became homeless. Grace has also forced overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly. The country’s southwestern area was hit the hardest by Saturday’s earthquake. It began to see heavy rain and strong winds after nightfall, and officials warned that rainfall could reach 15 inches in some areas. Haiti's capital also saw heavy rains. The storm arrived as officials raised the earthquake's death toll to 1,419.
Accidentswcn247.com

Flood knocks down German bridge, sweeps people away

BERLIN (AP) — Dozens of German rescue teams are searching for missing people who witnesses say were tossed into a river in Bavaria's Valley of Hell when a sudden flood tore down a bridge. The German news agency dpa reported that police led rescue operations Monday with about 150 officers after at least eight people were pulled out of the water in the valley near Germany’s tallest mountain, Zugspitze. A spokesman from the Upper Bavaria police headquarters told dpa that “one has to assume that more people are still missing.” He said witnesses saw several people carried away by the floods when the bridge suddenly collapsed.
Militarywcn247.com

Uzbekistan says it downed Afghan military plane crossing in

MOSCOW (AP) — An Afghan military plane crashed in Uzbekistan on Sunday and Uzbek authorities said Monday that it was downed by the country’s air defense system over an attempt to illegally enter Uzbekistan’s air space. The incident took place in southeastern Uzbekistan, in the Surkhandarya region on the border with Afghanistan. The plane crash was first reported by local media. Uzbekistan’s Defense Ministry initially said it was studying the videos and reports of the crash, then confirmed the crash took place. Only later Monday did it reveal that the plane was downed. Ministry officials told Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency that the country’s air defense system “averted an attempt by an Afghan military plane to illegally cross Uzbekistan’s air border.”
Worldwcn247.com

Russian embassy: Afghan leader fled with cars full of cash

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian embassy in Kabul has alleged that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter stuffed with cash. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti cited embassy spokesman Nikita Ishchenko on Monday as saying that Ghani escaped with four cars filled with money. He added that “they tried to shove another part of the money into a helicopter, but not everything fit.” Ishchenko did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press about how he knew this. Ghani left Kabul on Sunday as the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital.
Poland, OHwcn247.com

Discovery obtains Dutch license for Polish news station

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.S. company Discovery Inc. says it has been granted a Dutch license that would allow it to keep broadcasting its independent news channel TVN 24 into Poland. The announcement Monday comes after Poland's state broadcasting authority has for a year and a half refused to renew TVN24′s license, which expires Sept. 26. In another challenge for Discovery, the lower house of Poland’s parliament gave initial approval last week to a bill which — if it gets final passage and the president’s approval — would would force Discovery to sell its controlling share in its Polish media network.
Accidentswcn247.com

All 8 dead in tourist helicopter crash found in Kamchatka

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say the bodies of all eight victims of a tourism helicopter crash in Russia’s far-east region of Kamchatka have been found. The Mi-8 helicopter with 16 people on board crashed into Kurile Lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday. Eight people managed to escape the sinking aircraft and were rescued by rangers from the Kronotsky nature reserve. Kamchatka governor Vladimir Solodov said Monday that the wreckage of the helicopter, with some bodies in it, lies at a depth of 120 meters (394 feet), and authorities are working on lifting it out of the lake. Solodov said that will mean access to Kurile Lake will be restricted for tourists for at least a week.
Healthwcn247.com

Sri Lanka banks on vaccination to see it through delta surge

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — When a 51-year-old tutor suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka's capital, his friends and family were faced with a difficult problem. The father of three tested positive for COVID-19, which meant he'd need to go to a special ICU for virus patients. All of them were occupied, and he died the following day. His death is a worrying sign of how a new virus surge driven by the delta variant is swamping Sri Lanka. The Indian Ocean island nation is betting on its vaccination campaign. While it's made progress toward its goal of inoculating 70% of the population, the vaccines Sri Lanka is using are not as strong against the delta variant.
Public Healthwcn247.com

Asia Today: Hong Kong lengthens quarantines for 16 countries

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will tighten entry restrictions for travelers arriving from the United States and 15 other countries beginning Friday, extending the quarantine period to 21 days. Previously, the 15 countries, which also include Malaysia, Thailand, France and the Netherlands, were classified as medium-risk, with travelers able to serve only 7 days of quarantine if they were fully vaccinated and tested positive for antibodies prior to departure. Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s most populous state on Tuesday reported its third-highest COVID-19 daily infection count of the pandemic, but the government leader said the spread of the delta variant in Sydney, Australia's largest city, had not yet peaked. New Zealand, meanwhile, detected its first community case of the coronavirus in months.
Chinawcn247.com

Hong Kong leader: Groups crossing 'red lines' should disband

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam says organizations that cross “red lines” and disregard national security should disband, though that wouldn't protect them if they are found to break the law. Hong Kong authorities are carrying out an ongoing crackdown on dissent, as Beijing seeks to keep Hong Kong in line after anti-government protests in 2019. The organizer of some of the biggest protests that year, the Civil Human Rights Front, said Sunday it would disband. Lam also said Hong Kong would cut off professional groups that turn political. Last month, the city's largest union for educators disbanded. Lam warned that the Law Society could be next if they “let politics take over their professional mission.”
Accidentswcn247.com

Israeli firefighters battle blaze near Jerusalem for 3rd day

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli firefighters worked for a third consecutive day to contain a wildfire that has consumed a large swath of forest west of Jerusalem and threatened several communities. Israel Fire and Rescue Service said Tuesday that 110 firefighting teams accompanied by eight aircraft were working to combat the fire that has consumed around 20 square kilometers (7.7 square miles) of land, making it one of the largest wildfires in the country’s history. Hot, dry weather and short winters in recent years have left the wooded hills near Jerusalem especially prone to wildfires.
Militarywcn247.com

China's military conducts assault drills in seas near Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft and combat ships have conducted assault drills near Taiwan. The People’s Liberation Army says the exercise was necessary to safeguard China’s sovereignty and that recent U.S.-Taiwan provocations severely violated it. China has stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory. Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had assessed the situation and was prepared to respond. The U.S. maintains only unofficial relations with Taiwan but has been boosting those ties amid deteriorating relations with China.
Foreign Policywcn247.com

China blames US over Afghanistan, but says will work with it

BEIJING (AP) — China says it's willing to hold talks with the U.S. to promote a “soft landing” in Afghanistan, while heavily criticizing Washington and again demanding that the Biden administration halt its attacks on China. A Foreign Ministry statement said that Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a phone call Monday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, blamed what he called America’s “hasty” military withdrawal for the chaos accompanying the Talibain's seizure of power in Afghanistan. China shares a narrow border with Afghanistan and has shown a willingness to engage with the Taliban, inviting leaders to a meeting with Wang in the Chinese city of Tianjin last month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy