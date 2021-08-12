‘We’ve Got This.’ Boise School Principals Optimistic About In-Person Return For 2021-22 Classes
Boise School District educators share their optimism about the upcoming school year and the ability to teach in-person again. The 2020-2021 school year had so many ups and downs that even educators lost count of how many “first days” of school there were. A year ago, it was all about remote learning, then it was hybrid and then in-person. And along the way, it was variations on all those themes. That was then.www.boisestatepublicradio.org
