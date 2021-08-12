Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

‘We’ve Got This.’ Boise School Principals Optimistic About In-Person Return For 2021-22 Classes

By Boise State Public Radio News
boisestatepublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoise School District educators share their optimism about the upcoming school year and the ability to teach in-person again. The 2020-2021 school year had so many ups and downs that even educators lost count of how many “first days” of school there were. A year ago, it was all about remote learning, then it was hybrid and then in-person. And along the way, it was variations on all those themes. That was then.

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#Madness#North Junior High School#The Boise School District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy