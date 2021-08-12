Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hugh Jackman was fascinated by 'unique' Reminiscence

By Celebretainment
bransontrilakesnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugh Jackman was desperate to star in the "unique" 'Reminiscence'. The 52-year-old star plays Nick Bannister in the new sci-fi movie and was fascinated by how the movie "kept going all over the place", even if he didn't consider the motion picture to be "cool". Hugh told ComicBook.com: "I actually...

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Lisa Joy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman Breaks The Silence On Wolverine Return Rumors

Long before Logan was released, Hugh Jackman repeatedly insisted that it would be his last time growing out the mutton chops and strapping on the claws to play Wolverine. Of course, that hasn’t stopped rumors from making the rounds on a regular basis ever since that he was poised for a return anyway, with Disney’s purchase of Fox the catalyst.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Apologizes for 'Breaking the Internet' with Wolverine and Kevin Feige Photos

There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Hugh Jackman urges fans to wear sunscreen after undergoing skin biopsy

(NEW YORK) — Hugh Jackman urged fans to wear sunscreen when revealing Monday he recently underwent a skin biopsy after his doctor noticed something “a little irregular” on his skin. The Australian actor shared a video to social media in which he pulled down his mask and showed his bandaged...
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Thandiwe Newton hates action scenes

Thandiwe Newton gets "upset" when she has to do violent action scenes. The 48-year-old actress is no stranger to the genre having appeared in movies such as 'Mission: Impossible 2' and 'The Chronicles of Riddick' but admits she is uncomfortable with violence. Thandiwe told ComicBook.com: "I'm puny. I get upset...
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Hugh Jackman undergoes another biopsy for skin cancer, more news

Not long after Kathy Griffin announced that she was on her way into surgery for stage 1 lung cancer (more on that next), Hugh Jackman — who's battled skin cancer for years — shared a clip on Instagram in which he revealed he'd just had another biopsy on his nose. "I just went to see Lisa and Trevor, my amazing dermatologist and doctors," the actor explains in the post, removing his mask to show the bandage on his face. "They saw something that was a little irregular so they took a biopsy, getting it checked. So if you see a shot of me with this on, do not freak out. Thank you for your concern. I'll let you know what's going on but they think it's probably fine." He added, "Remember, go and get a check and wear sunscreen. Don't be like me as a kid. Just wear sunscreen," telling followers in the caption, "… please don't think it won't happen to you …" Hugh, 52, was diagnosed with basal-cell carcinoma, the most common form of cancer, in November 2013, and was treated again for it in 2015, according to People.
CelebritiesComicBook

Hugh Jackman Gives Update on His Skin Biopsy

Hugh Jackman keeps his promise to update fans on his latest skin biopsy, revealing his results were "inconclusive." The 52-year-old X-Men star shared a video last week telling fans he was undergoing a biopsy on his nose after his dermatologists and doctors "saw something that was a little irregular," and took the time to remind supporters to "go and get a check, and wear sunscreen." In the update posted to Jackman's Instagram page, the former Wolverine actor says his doctors are "not worried" but will be taking care of suspected basal cell carcinoma.
CelebritiesParsons Sun

Hugh Jackman offers biopsy update: 'The results were inconclusive'

Hugh Jackman’s recent biopsy result has come back “inconclusive”. The 52-year-old actor - who has been treated for skin cancer six times in the past – underwent a minor medical procedure after his "amazing" dermatologists spotted something "irregular" on his nose earlier this week. And on Sunday (08.08.21) he revealed...
MoviesFrankfort Times

Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman discussed Real Steel sequel

Shawn Levy has discussed making a 'Real Steel' sequel with Hugh Jackman. The 2011 sci-fi flick has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity over the last year as it became one of the most-watched movies on Netflix, which prompted talks between the director and the star.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Real Steel looks to unite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for sequel

Shawn Levy, director of Real Steel, would be looking for all possible ways to reunite Hugh Jackman with a great friend of his for the sequel. Real Steel It was one of the sensations of 2011. The film superbly mixed drama, sports passion and science fiction. In addition, it was one of the first roles of Hugh Jackman after the first trilogy of the X-Men, which helped him not get pigeonholed into the role as much as he was.
CelebritiesComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Next Prank on Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a long history dating back to Reynolds' first appearance as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The two pals have a hilarious faux feud that's been ongoing ever since Reynolds tried to get Jackman to appear in the Deadpool movies. These days, the stars have both hilarious and heartwarming interactions with each other on social media, and they've been involved with a series of pranks against each other. Currently, Reynolds is promoting his upcoming movie, Free Guy, and teased he has some more pranks up his sleeve when it comes to his former co-star.
MoviesDen of Geek

Hugh Jackman Shoots Down Wolverine MCU Speculation

Hugh Jackman insists that it started as an innocent enough day. Getting on Instagram to engage with fans, and maybe revisit some fond trips down memory lane, he reposted a few images: a fan art design of Wolverine’s claws here, and a meeting with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige there. Then, walking away to go live his life, he was completely unaware the internet was abuzz with speculation and gossip.
Celebritiesthewestsidegazette.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals Results From Skin Biopsy, Thanks Fans For Support

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman recently shared an update about his skin biopsy, which he underwent for a possible cancer scare, saying that the result came back “inconclusive.”. The 52-year-old actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video updating his fans, saying he will go in for...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Does Hugh Jackman Have Skin Cancer?

Hugh Jackman is in the midst of a skin cancer scare and recently underwent a biopsy on his face. The results of his test are in. Last week, Jackman took to Instagram to update his fans on a skin irregularity. He wore a small bandage on the bridge of his nose and said his dermatologist was doing a biopsy. He urged his followers to get checked and wear sunscreen.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Ryan Reynolds Still Wants Hugh Jackman Back As Wolverine

Hugh Jackman reveals that Ryan Reynolds still wants him back as Wolverine, and worth a mention is that when Deadpool 3 was at Fox, it featured Logan. With the Multiverse coming to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2, Jake Hamilton talks with Hugh Jackman about his new movie Reminiscence and asks whether or not the use of the Multiverse could get him back as Wolverine.
MoviesComicBook

Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman, Lisa Joy, and Daniel Wu Break Down Movie’s Underwater Scenes

Reminiscence is hitting theatres and HBO Max at the end of the month, and it's set to be Westworld creator Lisa Joy's directorial feature debut. The sci-fi thriller stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, and Daniel Wu. The upcoming movie has some neat underwater scenes, which really put Jackman through the wringer. Not only does the X-Men alum have to fight underwater in the movie, but he also nearly gets drowned in a giant fish tank. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Jackman, Joy, and Wu and they all talked about the water scenes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy